Gouri Kishan EXPOSED: Latest Journalist Controversy, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend & Other Secrets Revealed
Gouri G. Kishan is an Indian actress who primarily works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She is known for her charming screen presence and bold personality off-screen. She’s currently making headlines for calling out a journalist on a sexist comment about her weight. Here’s everything you need to know about Gouri G. Kishan.
Gouri Kishan Age
Gouri Kishan was born on 17 August 1999. She is approximately 26 years old, as of 2025. She was born in Adoor, Kerala, India.
Gouri Kishan Net Worth
Gouri Kishan net worth is around ₹4 crore. Her income sources include acting in films/web series, social media engagements and brand collaborations.
Gouri Kishan Movies
Some of her notable films include 96 (2018), Margamkali (2019), Little Miss Rawther (2023) and many more!
Gouri Kishan Boyfriend
Gouri Kishan is currently single. She likes to keep her personal life private, so unverified rumors may exist but are not confirmed.
Gouri Kishan latest news
During a press conference in Chennai for her upcoming film Others (releasing 7 November 2025), Gouri G. Kishan was asked by a journalist about her weight- specifically a question implying she might have gained weight and referencing a scene in which her co-star lifts her.
Gouri Kishan Response to Journalist
Gouri replied "How does my weight concern you? How is it relevant to this movie? Every woman has a different body type. I will let my talent speak. I don't need your validation".
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.