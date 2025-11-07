LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Gouri Kishan EXPOSED: Latest Journalist Controversy, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend & Other Secrets Revealed

Gouri Kishan EXPOSED: Latest Journalist Controversy, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend & Other Secrets Revealed

Gouri G. Kishan is an Indian actress who primarily works in Malayalam and Tamil films. She is known for her charming screen presence and bold personality off-screen. She’s currently making headlines for calling out a journalist on a sexist comment about her weight. Here’s everything you need to know about Gouri G. Kishan.

By: Last Updated: November 7, 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Gouri Kishan Age
1/7

Gouri Kishan Age

Gouri Kishan was born on 17 August 1999. She is approximately 26 years old, as of 2025. She was born in Adoor, Kerala, India.

Gouri Kishan Net Worth
2/7

Gouri Kishan Net Worth

Gouri Kishan net worth is around ₹4 crore. Her income sources include acting in films/web series, social media engagements and brand collaborations.

Gouri Kishan Movies
3/7

Gouri Kishan Movies

Some of her notable films include 96 (2018), Margamkali (2019), Little Miss Rawther (2023) and many more!

Gouri Kishan Boyfriend
4/7

Gouri Kishan Boyfriend

Gouri Kishan is currently single. She likes to keep her personal life private, so unverified rumors may exist but are not confirmed.

Gouri Kishan latest news
5/7

Gouri Kishan latest news

During a press conference in Chennai for her upcoming film Others (releasing 7 November 2025), Gouri G. Kishan was asked by a journalist about her weight- specifically a question implying she might have gained weight and referencing a scene in which her co-star lifts her.

Gouri Kishan Response to Journalist
6/7

Gouri Kishan Response to Journalist

Gouri replied "How does my weight concern you? How is it relevant to this movie? Every woman has a different body type. I will let my talent speak. I don't need your validation".

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS