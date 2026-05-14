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  • Top 5 High-Cholesterol Foods You Should Avoid

Top 5 High-Cholesterol Foods You Should Avoid

Your daily diet could be harming your heart secretly without you realizing it and thinking of it as healthy, so switch to a smarter diet and protect your heart from the risk of heart disease.

Also read: Think Economy Is Basic? Top Airlines Where Economy Class Feels Like Premium

Published By: Pranav Jha Published: May 14, 2026 15:49:37 IST
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Deep fried snacks
1/5

Deep fried snacks

Popular Snacks like Samosa, kachori, pakora, and puri are some of the fried food usually involved in a Indian diet and are harming your heart more than you realize.

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Desi Ghee in excess
2/5

Desi Ghee in excess

In Indian households desi ghee is used on a regular basis and if used in excess it cause slow damage to your heart, it is used in foods like Roti, dal, rice, these are some usual foods where ghee is used on a regular basis.

Processed bakery items
3/5

Processed bakery items

Processed baked food like Cream biscuits, puffs, cakes, pastries, rusks, contains trans fats and are high in saturated fat, they also contain sugar, refined wheat flour and are bad for your gut health, these can increases bad cholesterol in your body.

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Repeatedly reheated oil foods
4/5

Repeatedly reheated oil foods

On roadside stalls and food carts they use they reuse the same oil many time to fry snacks like pakora, samosa, noodles, chips, and fries, and when the oil is heated again and again it breaks down and form harmful content like trans fat and free radicals which rust your body from inside and make you fat and unhealthy.

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Full-fat dairy products
5/5

Full-fat dairy products

Full-fat dairy products like paneer, milk ,and cheese, are high in saturated fat and if consumed in large amount and in a regular basis it causes bad cholesterol to form, these food are seen as a source of protein in Indian households but if taken in large quantity it can harm your heart without you knowing it.

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