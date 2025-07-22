LIVE TV
  • Bollywood’s Hottest New Actors Who Are Set To Rule The Industry

Bollywood’s Hottest New Actors Who Are Set To Rule The Industry

Bollywood is full of new faces this year. Finding their names can be a challenge. From nepotism kids to newcomers, here is a list of 7 male Bollywood actors who made their first debut in 2024-2025.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
1/8

Ahaan Pandey

He romanced with Aneet Padda in his debut Saiyaara which was produced by Yash Raj Films. He was praised for romantic lead potential. He is a social media darling and Gen Z icon.

2/8

Ibrahim Ali Khan

He is the son of Saif Ali Khan, known for his effortless acting and polished looks. He is expected to follow royal footsteps.

3/8

Agastya Nanda

He is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. He played Archie Andrews in the film "Archies" in a retro musical setup.

4/8

Vedang Raina

He also worked in the film Archies portraying Reggie Mantle with his charm and confidence. He is touted as a future heart throb.

5/8

Aditya Rawal

He is the son of Paresh Rawal. He worked in OTT "Aar ya Paar". He got praised for his raw screen presence and intense performance.

6/8

Sahir Shroff

His breakthrough in Kraanti was called a "method actor to watch". He is a surprise newcomer with a strong theatre background.

7/8

Ritwik Bhowmik

He worked in the film Maja Ma and web series Bandish Bandits. He is slowly transitioning to lead film roles from 2024. He is admired for his emotional depth and expressive eyes.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

