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Home > Sports News > MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma tricked Delhi Capitals into wasting a review during IPL 2026 Match 8 by feigning a walk to the pavilion. Despite his 35-run knock and Suryakumar Yadav's 51, MI posted a modest 162/6 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after Hardik Pandya was ruled out.

Rohit Sharma during MI vs DC match. (ANI)
Rohit Sharma during MI vs DC match. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 4, 2026 18:16:03 IST

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MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is a wily old fox on a cricket ground, possessing a great sporting intellect in the game. During the ongoing Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match, Rohit proved it as well by pulling off a cheeky move, which was a testimony to his being street-smart. Leveraging all his experience, the Hitman (Rohit’s nickname) deceived KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav into requesting a review, and the moment the pair went to the third umpire, he began laughing, knowing exactly how the franchise had actually fallen into his snare.

It all happened during the ninth over, when a sharp appeal for caught behind erupted after the ball passed Rohit’s bat during his sweep attempt. Following the appeal, Rohit gave the impression to the Delhi Capitals players that he had decided to walk before retreating to the center. This move from Rohit encouraged Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, and Delhi captain Axar Patel to seek a review from the third umpire. Once the review concluded, the cameras shifted to the 38-year-old, who appeared to be laughing.

When the replays appeared, it became obvious that the ball was far from touching Rohit’s bat and instead bounced off it. Rohit made it through, and the ex-Mumbai Indians captain enjoyed the final chuckle as Delhi wasted a review.

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“How good was Rohit Sharma there. He has foxed them into taking a review by walking five yards towards the square leg. We have to see that again. That’s brilliant from Rohit Sharma,” Ravi Shastri remarked on air.

After the innings got over, Rohit came to address the questions from the commentators. Shastri, who pointed out Rohit’s cheekiness during commentary, confirmed with Rohit if it was his plan along well. To which Rohit replied positively.

“I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS. So, yeah, I was just trying a little bit of luck there. But again, I got out pretty much in the next over. I couldn’t carry on. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible, but couldn’t do so. But yeah, a little bit of fun there with the guys out there. No, no, nothing like that. I was just trying to be, I was just trying to walk there. So, I know Kuldeep, he likes to take the DRS as soon as there is a 50-50 chance. So I was just trying my luck there. It turned out in our favor, but as I said, I got out in the next over. Wanted to bat deep, but couldn’t do so,” Rohit said.

Mumbai Indians Post 162 For 6 After 20 Overs

The Mumbai Indians have set a modest target of 163 runs for the Delhi Capitals in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav remained the top scorer (51) in the innings for MI.

Also Read: GT vs RR Live Streaming IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Match For Free Online and On TV?

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MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Cheeky’ Move Compels KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav To Burn DRS Review | Video

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