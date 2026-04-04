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Home > Regionals News > CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH

CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH

A disturbing CCTV video from a village in Indore has gone viral on social media, showing a rabid stray dog launching a sudden and aggressive attack on a group of men.

CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment (Screengrab From X)
CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 4, 2026 18:00:32 IST

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CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH

A disturbing CCTV video from a village in Indore has gone viral on social media, showing a rabid stray dog launching a sudden and aggressive attack on a group of men. The footage has triggered widespread concern and strong reactions online.

Unprovoked Aggression Captured On Camera

In the video, the stray dog can be seen acting aggressively without any warning. It repeatedly lunges at the men, clamping onto their legs and moving quickly between victims. The men attempt to defend themselves using chairs and sticks, eventually managing to drive the dog away after a tense struggle.

The behaviour displayed in the video has led many viewers to suspect that the animal may be suffering from rabies.

Public Concern Over Rabies And Urgent Medical Advice

Social media users have pointed out visible signs often associated with rabies, including unprovoked aggression and erratic movement. Many have urged those who were bitten to seek immediate medical attention and get anti-rabies vaccinations without delay. 

Health experts warn that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms begin, making timely treatment crucial after any animal bite.

India’s Ongoing Stray Dog And Rabies Challenge

The incident has once again highlighted India’s larger issue with stray dogs and rabies. Estimates suggest that the country has around 60 million stray dogs, leading to millions of bite cases every year.

Alarmingly, thousands of rabies-related deaths go unreported, with some estimates suggesting up to 20,000 cases annually.

ALSO READ: Who Was Anil Rathod? Karnataka Ex-Minister’s Son-In-Law Brutally Killed Inside Kalaburagi Office, Police Suspect Known Attackers

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CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH

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CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH

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CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH
CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH
CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH
CCTV Captures Rabid Stray Dog’s Attack On Men In Indore; Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Netizens Urge Immediate Anti-Rabies Treatment | WATCH

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