In Pics: 10 Leaders Whose Name Has Been Taken Down From History Textbooks

Over the years, several prominent leaders have had their names reduced or completely removed from school history textbooks in various parts of the world, including India. This often happens due to changing political narratives, ideological biases, or curriculum revisions. Leaders like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and others have seen their names removed partially from the textbooks. The removal typically reflects attempts to reshape collective memory, either to highlight new heroes or to downplay ideologies that conflict with those who opt for change.