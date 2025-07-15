In Pics: Five Common Early Signs That May Indicate You’re Pregnant
Pregnancy is an incredible time that starts well before you even take a positive test. Soon after conception, your body begins to shift and adjust to make room for new life through some small physical and hormonal changes. These changes can be so small, you may not recognize they are happening or they may just be confused as other illnesses. Listening to your body will allow you the chance to catch when something may not feel right. The following 5 pregnancy symptoms happen early for most women, and recognizing when they do happen will allow you to see some of the first signs of pregnancy sooner and get moving on the things you can do for your health and wellness.
Missed Period
One of the first and most frequent pregnancy symptoms is a missed menstrual period. If your period has not arrived and pregnancy is a concern, a home pregnancy test or check with a healthcare provider can provide an unmistakable answer.
Morning Sickness
Nausea or vomiting, sometimes referred to as morning sickness, may begin as early as two weeks following conception. The nausea and sporadic vomiting are due to sudden hormonal fluctuations. Morning sickness is usually an indicator that your pregnancy hormones are doing their job.
Fatigue
Unusual exhaustion is one of the first signs of pregnancy due to increasing levels of progesterone. Your body is operating at double time to nourish the growing embryo, and you feel exhausted despite sufficient rest.
Breast Changes
During early pregnancy, hormones make your breasts tender, swollen, and sore. You can also experience darkening of the nipple and more prominent veins as the body gets ready to breastfeed.
Frequent Urination
Frequent urination is an early sign of pregnancy. Increased levels of hCG and heightened blood supply to the pelvic region make your kidneys pump out more urine, even in the initial couple of weeks after conception.