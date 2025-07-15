In Pics: Five Common Early Signs That May Indicate You’re Pregnant

Pregnancy is an incredible time that starts well before you even take a positive test. Soon after conception, your body begins to shift and adjust to make room for new life through some small physical and hormonal changes. These changes can be so small, you may not recognize they are happening or they may just be confused as other illnesses. Listening to your body will allow you the chance to catch when something may not feel right. The following 5 pregnancy symptoms happen early for most women, and recognizing when they do happen will allow you to see some of the first signs of pregnancy sooner and get moving on the things you can do for your health and wellness.