India’s Richest influencers of 2025: Becoming Crorepati With YouTube Videos & Instagram Reels!
India’s digital stars have transformed their passion into multi-crore empires. From comedy sketches to fashion reels, these creators dominate both screens and social media charts. Here’s a list of the richest Indian influencers in India 2025.
Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines)-₹120+ crore
He is a YouTube comedian, singer and the actor behind BB Ki Vines. He owns his production house and stars in web series like Dhindora.
CarryMinati (Ajay Nagar)-₹90 crore
He is known for his roast and gaming videos. He collaborated with multiple brands and appeared in Bollywood projects.
Ashish Chanchalani-₹75 crore
He is a comedy content creator and actor with millions of followers. He earns from YouTube, brand partnerships and live appearances.
Komal Pandey-₹60 crore
She is a fashion and lifestyle influencer redefining modern Indian style. High-end brand collabs and luxury campaigns boost her net worth.
Prajakta Koli (MostlySane)- ₹55 crore
She is an actor and content creator. She worked with Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. She represents India at global digital creator events.
BeYouNick- ₹45 crore
He is a comedy and lifestyle creator known for witty sketches and brand collabs. He has worked with brands like Netflix, Tinder and Samsung.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.