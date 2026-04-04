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  • Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Landslide Risk as Srinagar Issues Public Safety Advisory

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Landslide Risk as Srinagar Issues Public Safety Advisory

Heavy rain and snowfall have disrupted normal life in Jammu and Kashmir as authorities issue safety advisories across Srinagar. With flood and landslide risks rising, officials urge residents and tourists to remain cautious amid continued unstable weather conditions. Check latest IMD forecast, flood warnings, and safety guidelines till April 10.

Published By: Published: April 4, 2026 10:30:11 IST
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Weather Alert Across Jammu & Kashmir
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Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Landslide Risk as Srinagar Issues Public Safety Advisory

Weather Alert Across Jammu & Kashmir

A strong Western Disturbance has triggered widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir. Areas including Srinagar and Jammu witnessed continuous showers, with cloudy skies dominating the region. Weather officials warn that unstable conditions will persist over the next few days.

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Srinagar administration Issues Public Advisory
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Srinagar administration Issues Public Advisory

The Srinagar district administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel unless essential. Citizens have been urged to stay alert and follow safety guidelines due to risks linked with heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Gusty Winds Forecast
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Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Gusty Winds Forecast

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain across many areas, with snowfall in higher reaches like Gulmarg and mountain passes including Zoji La and Mughal Road. Thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds up to 40–50 kmph are also expected.

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Flood and Landslide Risk Warning
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Flood and Landslide Risk Warning

Officials have warned that brief intense rainfall could trigger flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Vulnerable zones across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions are on alert as conditions may worsen during heavy spells.

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Weather Outlook Till April 10
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Weather Outlook Till April 10

Weather experts say erratic conditions will continue till April 10. Fresh spells of rain and snowfall are expected between April 7 and 9. Farmers have been advised to suspend operations, while residents are urged to stay updated with official advisories and emergency helplines.

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