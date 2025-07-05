Indian Singers That Gained Fame Worldwide
Indian singers have gone beyond Bollywood to become global sensations. They’re not just singers anymore, they are icons. From Diljeet Dosanjh to Sunidhi Chauhan, here are the top 7 hottest Indian voices ruling the world right now.
Sunidhi Chauhan
Sunidhi delivers unreal energy during her live shows. She sings, danced and owns yhe crowd like a total rock star! She blends Bollywood, rock, pop and Sufi all on one set. She has toured across USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada and almost every big Indian city. Her famous songs include Sheela ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan.
Dhvani Bhanushali
Dhvani is a young, vibrant soul who made her mark with record breaking youtube hits and party tracks that everyone's vibing to! Her top hits include "Vaaste" and "Leja Re". Dhvani became a youth icon with these songs.
Diljeet Dosanjh
Diljeet Dosanjh released "Pasooriyan" for Sardaar ji 3 recently. But this was very controversial due to the featured Pakistani actress Hania Amir. He is still famous for his other works including "Aura" and many more. His songs are played in gyms on a daily basis.
Armaan Malik
Arman Malik is an Indian playback singer and song writer, famous for many songs including "Bum bum bole" from Taare Zameen Par. He is the brother of music composer Amaal Malik. He is represented by Arista Records.
Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar released "Jhim Jhim" single on 27 June, 2025. She delivered many hits including Dilbar, Mile ho Tum Humko, Garmi and many more!
Jubin Nautiyal
Jubin Nautiyal is a romantic, who has become the voice of modern love and pain with million fans. He was featured in Raid 2's title track and several trending juke boxes. One of his famous hits include "Tujhe kitna chaahne lage hum" from Kabir Singh.
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh is a famous singer in India with his top hits— "Dil ye mera" and many more. Arijit recently performed in Melbourne, Dubai, London, and his shows are getting sold out in hours! Ed Sheeran just released a new song in collaboration with Arijit Singh, blending Indian melodies and desi beats.
