Discover the Heartwarming Journey of Karun Nair and Sanaya Tankariwala in 5 Stunning Photos
Sanaya Tankariwala, wife of Delhi Capitals’ Karun Nair, is a media professional who rose to prominence during IPL 2025 for her inspiring interfaith love story. Born into a Parsi family, she embraced Hinduism before their grand 2020 Udaipur wedding. The couple has two children, Kayaan and Samara.
Karun Nair's Sanaya Tankariwala is a Media Professional
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on January 19, 2020.
The couple has two kids
The couple has a son named Kayaan and a daughter named Samara
Sanaya Tankariwala is active on social media
With an elegant Instagram presence and genuine story, Sanaya has become a beloved cricket WAG.
Sanaya’s Strength Behind the Scenes
Sanaya Tankariwala rarely appears at public events or engages with the media. Instead, she lets her quiet presence and unwavering support for her family do the talking, proving that strength doesn’t always need a spotlight.
Love Beyond Boundaries: Sanaya and Karun’s Interfaith Journey
Sanaya and Karun’s story, rooted in different faiths, beautifully reflects how love thrives when built on trust, respect, and mutual understanding proving that true connection knows no religious divide.
Disclaimer
All Images (Instagram and X)