Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE & NSE Remain Shut On Ambedkar Jayanti? Key Trading Updates, MCX Timings Investors Should Know

Stock Market Holiday: As India readies itself to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, investors are wondering what impact the holiday will have on major exchange trading. The Indian stock market will be shut for the day, halting all significant exchange segments and forcing traders to rethink strategies in the midst of global uncertainty. Yes, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Tuesday, April 14, in celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti. There will be no trading activity on equity, equity derivatives or Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments. The market closure is for all market participants: retail, institutional and brokered. Regular trading will resume on Wednesday, April 15.

What about MCX timings on Ambedkar Jayanti?

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will see a partial closing. The morning hours (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) will remain closed, but the exchange will reopen for its evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

This means that traders who are in the commodities segment, such as crude oil, gold and natural gas, can still make trades based on global market activity later in the day, despite the domestic equity market being shut.

Is this the last stock market holiday in April?

Yes, April 14 is the last stock market holiday for the month. The next one is on May 1, 2026, as Maharashtra Day is observed.

In total, there are approximately 10 more stock market holidays in 2026 in India, with major holidays being at Bakri Id, Muharram, Diwali-Balipratipada and Christmas.

How’s the Stock Market Trending Before the Holiday?

The holiday falls at a time when the Indian equity markets are seeing heightened volatility. The benchmark indices namely Sensex and Nifty 50 opened the session heading sharply lower on Monday after last week’s strong rally.

The Sensex tumbled almost 1,700 points to dip below the 76,000 level while the Nifty 50 slid almost 500 points to sit just below the 23,500 levels in intraday trade. The dip reflects mounting investor concerns over inflationary pressures driven by global geopolitical tensions.

Why Are the Markets Trending Down After Recent Gains?

The recent downturn in Indian markets can be attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East following the collapse of the ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran. The hope of a de-escalation of the situation faded after talks broke down over the weekend raising concerns of a protracted conflict.

Further adding to the anxiety is the reports of potential blockade near the Strait of Hormuz by Washington exacerbating fears of global supply disruption. The region is significant as crude oil is being transported through it. Any disruption can impact the global crude oil prices which is a direct factor that influences equity markets.

Market participants believe that investor concerns are high and near-term market is likely to be influenced by global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and FII activity.

What Should Investors Bear in Mind?

With the markets closed for the Ambedkar Jayanti, investors are given a break to assess their portfolios amidst global volatility. Investors are advised to carefully observe international cues especially developments in the Middle East before investing new money.

Commodity traders also need to know MCX’s evening session timings to cater to global price movements.

Why Is Ambedkar Jayanti Declared a Market Holiday

Ambedkar Jayanti is B. R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the man who drafted the Constitution of India, and who led the country’s battle for social justice and equality. It is a public holiday throughout the country. This means that the country’s capital and financial institutions, including the stock exchanges, close for business.

The Indian stock market closes on April 14 in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. BSE and NSE will be closed in all segments, while MCX will be open only for evening trading. Markets are highly volatile due to global tensions. Investors need to exercise caution.

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