Vivo X Fold 6 To Debut Soon: 200MP Camera, Dual Battery Setup And Premium Chipset, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Every brand is running behin foldable devices in the tech manufacturing market these days. Apple’s foldable iPhone is already a hot topic whereas the South Korean giant Samsung has recently restocked the Galaxy Z TriFold in the US market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Vivo is also gearing up for launch on the Vivo X Fold 6. The device will be launched as the successor of Vivo X Fold 5. Meanwhile, a fresh leak on the Chinese social media platform Weibo has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming foldable device.

Vivo X Fold 6 features and specifications

As the latest media reports, the Vivo X Fold 6 is said to feature a 200MP primary sensor. However, the report does not reveal the exact sensor; still the experts claim that the company will use the same one seen in the Vivo X300 series.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor with a focusing support of around 15cm while the details of other camera lens are still under cover.

The handset is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The handset is expected to launch in China prior to global market in July 2026.

In terms of display, the device is expected to feature an 8.03-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 4,500nits. The handset is complemented by a 6.53-inch cover display with the same refresh rate and peak brightness. Vivo T5 Pro 5G

The company is also going to launch Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, the company has confirmed the key details and launch date for the device. It will debut on 15th April 2026.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G features and specifications

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of144Hz and high resolution of 1.5K. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor; this is the same SoC that is used in Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The handset is a successor of T4 Pro, and it was launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset which is a comparatively more efficient chipset and comes in phones such as Vivo V70 and Oppo Reno 15.

The device is packed with a massive 9,020mAh battery. However, the company’s charging support has not been confirmed yet, but media reports suggest that the deice will support 90W wired fast charging, and it is also expected to support wireless charging. The device will run on OriginOS based on Android 16.

In terms of optics, the media reports suggest that the rear panel of the upcoming device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with support for 4K video recording.

In terms of durability, the phone may feature IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. The experts claim that the device could be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water of 30 minutes. Also Read: Redmi A7 Pro 5G Debuts With 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset And Dual AI Camera At Just Rs…

