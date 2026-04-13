Redmi A7 Pro 5G Debuts With 6,300mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset And Dual AI Camera At Just Rs…

Redmi A7 Pro features and specifications

Display: The newly launched handset features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display size is similar to many flagship devices, but the viewing experience is limited to 720p resolution.

Processor and storage: The handset is powered by the Unisoc T8300 processor. Considering the launch price, the device goes head-to-head against the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 found on the Realme C83 and Oppo K14x. The Unisoc T8300 is a 6nm-based processor with up to 2.2GHz clock speeds, which is paired with UFS 2.2 and LPDDR4X RAM.

Camera: In terms of optics, the devices feature dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 32MP supported by an auxiliary lens whereas the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Battery: The key highlight of the device is its battery; the phone is packed with a large 6,300mAh battery supported by a 15W wired charging and 7W reverse wired charging. It matches the capacity found on the Realme P4 Lite 4G which is priced at Rs 9,999.

Software: Talking about the software part, the device runs on Android 16 based HyperOS 3, which offers niceties such as HyperIsland to view information in real information in real time from apps such as timer and music through pill in the status bar, Google Gemini, and Circle to Search.

The company promises four years of OS update and six years of security patch updates which gives the device a major edge over the recently launched Oppo K14x and Realme C83 which will receive one Android update after Android 16.

Duarbility and other features: In terms of durability, the device features an IP52 certification for resistance against dust and water. The device also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device weighs 210 grams and measures 8.15mm.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G price and availability

The company has introduced the device into two storage variants. The base variant offers 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage priced at Rs 11,499 whereas the top variant offers 4GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and it is priced at Rs 12,999.

The device will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon, Xiaomi online store and select stores throughout the country from 15th April 2026 in three different colour options i.e., Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange. Also Read: Infinix Introduces Note 60 Pro With Snapdragon Processor, Active Matrix Display, And Three Colour Options—Check All Features And Price