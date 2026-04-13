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Home > Tech and Auto News > Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price

Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price

Infinix has rolled out its latest smartphone Note 60 Pro with high refresh rate, Nothing inspired Active Matrix rear display and snapdragon processor. The device is available through Flipkart

Infinix Note 60, credit: X
Infinix Note 60, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 13, 2026 11:22:58 IST

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Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price

Hong-Kong based Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Infinix is gearing up for launch its next flagship device in India, Infinix Note 60 Pro. 
 
(This is a developing story) 

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Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price

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Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price

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Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price
Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price
Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price
Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset, Active Matrix Rear Display, And Wireless Charging Support, Check All Features And Price

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