RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli to Miss Next Match Due to Injury? Captain Rajat Patidar Provides Massive Update

Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli suffered an injury concern during the IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening and subsequently didn’t come out to field while the side was defending 241. As per reports, Kohli didn’t take the field due to an ankle issue. Later, captain Rajat Patidar provided an update on Kohli’s injury.

Speaking after the post-match about any possible injury to Virat as being reported, Patidar said, “I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now.”

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: How RCB Scripted Win vs MI?

About the win, Patidar said that there is clarity given to all the players in the batting line-up and spoke on the atmosphere and fanfare at iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“Whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in a full-packed stadium – that is a different feeling. It was, I would say it is a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat Bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort.”

On his preference for spin or pace, both bowling forms that he has absolutely butchered in his season, Patidar said, “To be honest, people used to say that I love playing spin, but if someone asks me, I would say I love playing pace. And the playing pace on this track, I think it’s a very good track to play for a fast bowler. So I think I love facing fast bowling.”

Against spin this season, Patidar has faced 59 balls, scoring 129 runs at a strike rate of 218.94, with nine fours and 11 sixes, being dismissed twice. Against pace, he has made 66 in 32 balls, with a strike rate of 206.25, including two fours and seven sixes, being dismissed once.

Patidar is the joint-highest six-hitter with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (18) this season and is the second-highest run-getter, with 195 runs in four innings at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 214.28, with two fifties.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: What Phil Salt Said About His Knock?

After winning the Player of the Match award, opener Phil Salt said he focuses on staying mentally balanced and impactful after delivering a sensational performance with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Sunday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, RCB opener Salt admitted that consistency in T20 cricket comes with ups and downs and managing both is key to success at the highest level.

“Honestly, I’ve got no idea myself. There are a few highs and a lot of lows, and you can’t ride both of them. Just stay as even as you can, and I’m just pleased I could come out and put a performance in for the lads,” Salt said.

Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2026 | Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar Lead Defending Champions to 18-Run Win in High-Scoring Clash at Wankhede Stadium

