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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: No Rain But Players To Face Excessive Heat During Match | Check Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Forecast

SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: No Rain But Players To Face Excessive Heat During Match | Check Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Forecast

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 of IPL 2026 today. With temperatures hitting 40°C and a flat Pitch No. 3 favoring batters, expect a high-scoring encounter. Get the latest weather updates, pitch reports, and squad news here.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (X)
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 13, 2026 18:09:24 IST

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SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: No Rain But Players To Face Excessive Heat During Match | Check Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Forecast

SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: It will be a clash of the batting giants of the Indian Premier League as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against one another at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, expect fireworks in today’s match, which is likely to be a high-scoring encounter. 

SRH are in seventh place as they will be aiming to bounce back after their loss in their previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Riyan Parag-led RR have been unstoppable to say the least with four wins in four matches.

SRH vs RR Today IPL Match: Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad remains a difficult location for bowlers due to its flatness. Pitch No. 3, designated for this game, features a flat mixed-soil surface where spinners have found it difficult, as the runs have been leaked at an economy rate of 10.91. The Pacers have performed a bit better at 9.41, suggesting that both teams might depend more on their seam bowling.

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Conditions are anticipated to create challenges, with a warm and muggy evening predicted. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s Celsius but will feel much warmer because of high humidity.

SRH vs RR IPL Match: Hyderabad Weather Today

Predominantly sunny and extremely hot weather is anticipated, with highs reaching approximately 40°C. The night will feature clear skies, and temperatures will fall to a low of 26°C. The heat is likely to affect players as they will keep plenty of fluids around them to counter the conditions.

Hyderabad will experience a sweltering day with almost no possibility of rain. Conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the match, with temperatures decreasing from roughly 37°C at the toss to about 32°C by the conclusion of play.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who is Vikram Solanki? Former England Cricketer Who Slammed Harsha Bhogle During Live Commentary?

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SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: No Rain But Players To Face Excessive Heat During Match | Check Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Forecast
SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: No Rain But Players To Face Excessive Heat During Match | Check Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Forecast
SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Today: No Rain But Players To Face Excessive Heat During Match | Check Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Forecast
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