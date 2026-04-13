IPL 2026: Who is Vikram Solanki? Former England Cricketer Who Slammed Harsha Bhogle During Live Commentary?

Vikram Solanki was in the middle of a controversy as the former England cricketer slammed Harsha Bhogle during IPL 2026 commentary. Solanki, currently working as the Director of Cricket at Gujarat Titans, went after Bhogle when the commentator tried to compliment the former batter. Solanki did not believe that the comments from Bhogle made sense during the mid-game interview in a clash between Lucknow Super Giants and GT. The Titans went on to win the clash at Ekana Stadium, but it was this interaction that remained the focal point of the clash.

IPL 2026: Vikram Solanki – Harsha Bhogle interview goes viral

The conversation immediately gained media notice. Bhogle started off with a lighthearted comment, praising Solanki’s young appearance and inquiring about a rumored 50th birthday. But Solanki forcefully brought the discussion back to the game. “I’ll tell you what, Harsha, you’re having a couple of opportunities to raise a few points on my behalf. How about we stick to the cricket and talk about the guys who are out there?” he said. Bhogle responded in good spirit, saying, “We will indeed. Thanks for joining us, Vikram.”

Fans quickly shared recordings and their responses on other media as the moment went viral. Some viewers thought the conversation seemed a little odd on live television, while others commended Solanki for maintaining the focus solely on cricket. Additionally, other fans defended Bhogle by pointing out that lighthearted banter like this is typical throughout broadcasts and gives coverage flavor.

Who is Vikram Solanki?

Format Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s/50s ODIs 51 46 1.097 106 26.75 2/5 T20Is 3 3 76 43 25.33 0/0 First – Class 325 546 18,359 270 35.78 34/98 List – A 402 372 11,045 164* 32.39 16/64 T20s 82 79 1,752 100 22.75 1/9

Vikram Solanki is a former cricketer who represented England at the international level, but his performances for Worcestershire propelled him to prominence. A right-handed batter, he made his debut for the County side as a 16-year-old. Born in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Solanki was raised in Wolverhampton, England, and played all his professional cricket in the country. He played eight ODIs for England in the year 2000 before being dropped. He made a comeback to the national team after the 2003 ODI World Cup. However, the right-handed batter never reached the heights in his international cricket that were expected of him.

In 51 matches, Solanki only managed to play 23 games as an opening batter. Interestingly, in his ODI career with England, the right-handed batter managed to bat at nine different positions.

Vikram Solanki for Worcestershire

At the domestic level, there were hardly any players who were better than Vikram Solanki during his playing career. In more than 750 games, the right-handed batter scored 49 centuries at the domestic level. In first-class cricket, Solanki scored more than 18,000 runs in 546 innings from 325 games. He averaged close to 36 and smashed 34 centuries and 98 fifties, while taking 350 catches in the format. He was sparsely used as a bowler but managed to pick up 90 wickets. In List-A cricket, Solanki scored more than 11,000 runs, 1,097 of which came at the international level.

Also Read: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?