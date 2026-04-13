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Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 winner prediction sees Rajasthan Royals as favourites against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. Key battle includes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, with pitch conditions promising a high-scoring encounter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction Image Credit: ANI
SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Match Prediction Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 13, 2026 15:49:59 IST

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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

SRH vs RR Winner Prediction: It is the battle between two of the most dangerous opening pairs in the tournament. The four southpaws batting at the top of the order come into this clash with a lot of pedigree. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in yet another possible run-fest. While RR’s Viabhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal top the run-scoring charts, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head also returned to form in their previous match. There is a high chance that how these four players perform could have a significant impact on the SRH vs RR clash. What does the SRH vs RR winner prediction say? Let’s find out!

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Information

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 21

You Might Be Interested In

Date

Monday, April 13, 2026

Time 

7:30 PM IST

Venue

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming

JioHotstar

TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

SRH vs RR: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been home to the most destructive team in the IPL in recent years. The pitch in Hyderabad has played a major role in huge totals being posted in the league. SRH are used to playing at a flat pitch at home, which gives their explosive batters a chance to free their arms right from the get-go. However, in the only game at the venue so far, it was a low-scoring affair with former SRH pacer, Mohammed Shami, making the new ball talk and dismissing the two openers. 

SRH vs RR: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga/Brydon Carse

Impact Player: Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Brijesh Sharma

SRH vs RR Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today in IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals, owing to their superb form in the IPL 2026, start as favourites to win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the home advantage and toss going in their way could very well turn the game in SRH’s favour. While the Orange Army will continue to miss their regular captain, Pat Cummins, England’s Brydon Carse could join the team to bolster the bowling attack. 

SRH vs RR Winner Prediction, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

IPL 2026 Prediction: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Yashasvi Jaiswal | Who will score the most runs in SRH vs RR?

Both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in incredible form in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The two Rajasthan Royals batters have scored the most runs as an opening pair so far in the season. As they come up against Sunrisers Hyderabad, both of them could go big. Sooryavanshi could very well lead the run-scoring charts in this clash between four of the best openers in the league. However, at the same time, it will be foolish to count out Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as the top run-getters in the SRH vs RR match.

Also Read: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Predicted XI: Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Play As Impact Player Again?

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SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?
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