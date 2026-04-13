SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Predicted XI: Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Play As Impact Player Again?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: The seventh-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is set to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday. SRH find themselves in a precarious situation currently after clinching just one win from four outings. Their only win came against the Kolkata Knight Riders, while they have been defeated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings in their campaign so far. With consistency proving to be an issue so far, the Hyderabad-based franchise will be eager to bounce back strongly and get their campaign back on track.

In comparison, the Rajasthan Royals have been the exceptional team of the season to date and are positioned securely at the top of the standings. They have achieved four victories in four matches, overcoming Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians. Their batting lineup has been in excellent shape, showcasing aggressive displays and regularly putting rival bowling attacks on the back foot.

SRH vs RR Predicted XI: Will Pat Cummins play?

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling mainstay and captain, Pat Cummins, has been away from competitive cricket for a long time due to his injury. His absence both as a bowler and captain is being felt by the franchise. Will he make a comeback against RR? As per reports, Cummins is continuing to make progress but will remain on the sidelines for this match.

SRH vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to feature as an impact player?

Sooryavanshi, who has been in terrific form ever since the beginning of this season, is likely to continue as an impact player. Parag, the RR captain, is unlikely to tinker with the winning combination.

When: Monday, April 12, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to watch: The SRH vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

SRH vs RR Predicted XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (capt & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel

Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (impact), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Also Read: IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance