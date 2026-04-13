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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance

IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance

Reflecting on the team's batting form, captain Rajat Patidar said, "Looking at the moment, it feels like we are scoring 200-plus in every match. It gives me a lot of confidence, and as a captain, I feel like I have a lot of talent in the team."

Rajat Patidar. (Photo Credits: ANI)
Rajat Patidar. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 13, 2026 15:09:17 IST

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IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned back to winning ways after a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. After a loss against Rajasthan Royals, RCB etched an important win to get the campaign back on track. 

Reflecting on the team’s batting form, captain Rajat Patidar said, “Looking at the moment, it feels like we are scoring 200-plus in every match. It gives me a lot of confidence, and as a captain, I feel like I have a lot of talent in the team.”

Captain Rajat Patidar scored a 17-ball 50, which is the fastest fifty for a captain in the tournament’s history.

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Speaking about his batting approach, he added, “I don’t really think too much about how I want to play. I try to react to the ball and stay clear about what I want to do, which shot I want to hit, and which bowler I want to target. Even in the dugout, I try to read where the scoring opportunities are.”

RCB’s key performer on the night with the ball, Krunal Pandya, praised the platform set up by the batting unit, “Every game you have to earn that win. The way everyone is batting, Virat, Salty, Tim, everyone has contributed. I’m especially happy for Salty, the way he counter-attacked in the power play. That set us up really well,”

Highlighting Captain Patidar’s impact at the top of the order, Krunal added, “The way Rajat has batted in all four innings, the consistency and clarity, it’s been unbelievable. The captain is leading from the front, and I hope he continues.”

Crediting the support staff for the team’s batting momentum, he said, “A lot of credit goes to DK, the mastermind as well. He has worked really hard with individuals to get the best out of them. He will be the happiest seeing the way we are batting”
Assessing the effort from the bowling unit, Patidar said, “Even with 200 on the board, there is always pressure with dew and conditions. I thought Bhuvi bhai and Jacob started very well and executed the plan.”

The skipper identified Rasik’s spell of 1/23 as a turning point of the game: “The turning point for me was Rasik. The way he planned, the slower balls, the yorkers, it gave me confidence. After his first over, I felt he could change the game.”
Patidar praised Krunal Pandya as an exceptionally brave and skilful bowler, highlighting his ability to keep batters guessing with his variations.

He added that Krunal’s confidence and fearless approach are what set him apart.

“KP is the most courageous bowler I have ever seen. He has so many skills. He keeps the batsman in doubt about the next ball. This is his strength. He bowls with a lot of confidence. He is not afraid to do anything,” Patidar said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Yuzvendra Chahal’s Alleged DMs To Gandi Baat-Fame Tanya Chatterjee Exposed, Actress Claims Cricketer Called Her ‘Cute’ | Video

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IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance

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IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance

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IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance
IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance
IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance
IPL 2026: “We’re Scoring 200+ Every Match” — Rajat Patidar on RCB’s Batting Dominance

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