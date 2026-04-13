Days After Massive Security Breach, Delhi Assembly Receives Email Threat To Blow ‘15 Cyanide RDX Bombs’; Mentions ’No Brahmin Should Be Part Of DMK’

On Thursday, a series of bomb threats were sent via email to the Delhi Assembly, resulting in the assembly being evacuated, heavy police presence on site, and widespread panic among those in and around the Delhi Assembly.

According to officials, there were two separate email messages sent to the Delhi Assembly that indicated there may be an explosive device in the building. The threatening email messages indicated that explosive devices had been placed inside the premises of the Delhi Assembly, and that a serious attack was imminent.

Delhi Assembly Threat Emails Mention 15 RDX Bombs and Cyanide

The bomb threat emails also contained references to 15 RDX bombs filled with cyanide allegedly planted in the Delhi Assembly. The sender of the bomb threat email message indicated that the RDX bombs could detonate at any moment. This caused great concern among the Delhi Assembly staff and others at the scene.

At the time of the bomb threat emails, the sender was purportedly providing a credible notice that there was an imminent explosion prior to taking place. The best available information indicated that the sender provided information indicating the bomb threat explosion would happen at least within three hours of the email being sent. As a result, the Delhi police department and local emergency agencies had to employ strict emergency procedures at the Delhi Assembly in order to ensure public safety.

Delhi Assembly Emails Contain Communal and Political References

The threat email had a chilling subject line that read, “Within 3 hours, we’ll carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

The message also made disturbing references to political developments in Tamil Nadu. It said, “Staff, no Brahmin should be a part of the DMK. If at all, they become a part of the party, they should chant the slogan ‘Periyar-Ambedkar zindabad’ in a naked state. Only then will we allow them to be one among us.”

The officials have confirmed that the emails were sent to both the Official Email ID of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, as well as to the official email of Speaker Vijender Gupta. Both emails were sent in Hindi and contained the same content word-for-word.

Delhi Assembly Security Increased; Multiple Agencies Have Launched a Search Operation

Once the emails were received by Police & other legal entities, the Delhi Police launched an operation using both bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs. Additionally, emergency teams were sent to the Delhi Assembly to perform an investigation of any suspicious materials.

Officials noted that the operation was conducted with a high degree of seriousness. Specifically, one report indicated that there would be a “multi-agency response” to securing the Delhi Assembly and assuring the safety of those in the assembly.

Delhi Assembly Under Scanner Again After Repeated Threats

Delhi Assembly has received multiple threats over time. Previously, the assembly has received emails threatening to have explosives located at the assembly which resulted in major evacuations and security operations across major government facilities throughout Delhi.

Officials from the government are looking into where these threatening emails have come from. Cyber teams have been tasked with finding out who sent them out and whether or not the threats are real, or if they were made as hoaxes. While they are investigating, officials will not let their guard down and will continue to keep a state of high alert around the Delhi Assembly.

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