Oil Prices Set to Surge? Iran Speaker Shares Maths Formula Explains Explains How Trump’s Strait of Hormuz Blockade Will Invoke Nostalgia For ‘$4-$5 Gas Prices’

Iran’s Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on Monday took a “mathematical” route to portray how United States’ President Donald Trump’s “so-called” blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a sharper spike in oil prices.

Ghalibaf warned that people will soon get “nostalgic” for the current gas prices.

In a post on X, he said, “Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas. DO_BSOH>0 = f(f(O))>f(O)”

Here, BSOH means Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the formula showed that the ripple effect would mean increase in gas prices as the blockade continues.

US military has said it will begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday onwards after Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supply normally passes, will be blocked by the American Navy.

Meanwhile, Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone today made a light hearted comment as Iran continues to juggle oil and water.

In a post on X, it said, “You know you can’t execute a blockade by posting on X, right? Like you have to actually bring your ships closer!”

Earlier in the day, China called for unobstructed navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Safeguarding the security, stability, and unimpeded passage in the Strait of Hormuz serves the common interests of the international community,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday, as reported by Xinhua.

When asked about Trump’s tariff threats if China is found supplying arms aid to Iran, Guo said that tariffs have no winners.

“China’s position is very clear: tariff wars have no winners,” he said, as cited by Global Times.

The threats come at a critical time as Trump is anticipated to visit Beijing in mid-May for a high-stakes summit with President Xi Jinping. The diplomatic mission was initially planned for early April, but was delayed by the US President, who stated at the time that his presence was required in Washington “to oversee the Iran war.

“Earlier on April 8, the Chinese government reaffirmed its commitment to regional stability following acknowledgements of its role in facilitating diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, as reported by China Daily. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing remains dedicated to fostering a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions in the region.

(Inputs from ANI)

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