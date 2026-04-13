Did Donald Trump Commit Blasphemy? US President Shares AI Image As Jesus After Attacking Pope, Internet Calls It ‘Antichrist Move’

US President Donald Trump received widespread backlash after posting an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ, shortly after launching a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV. The picture, shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform, shows him in a Christ-like pose, appearing to heal a man lying in a hospital bed. Observers online suggested the figure resembles either Jeffrey Epstein or a wounded military veteran. The photo also shows nurses, veterans, and active-duty military personnel surrounding Trump, while a heavenly backdrop appears above and behind him. Iconic American landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial are also visible. The photo further features a large American flag, alongside warplanes and eagles in the sky.

Donald Trump Faces Backlash For Sharing Photo Showing Him As Jesus

The AI image quickly drew criticism across social media platforms.

Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X, “Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein.”

Another user responded, “That is so blasphemous.”

Several users expressed shock and outrage. One wrote, “This man is a deeply, deeply sick man. Its beyond comprehension.”

🇺🇸 Trump posts an image of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick, flanked by eagles, fighter jets, and the Statue of Liberty. So he spits on the Pope, then posts himself as the Lord and Savior. Sunday content. https://t.co/HvYlBPNi57 pic.twitter.com/7DzNBQYroE — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 13, 2026

Republicans, Democrats Unite, Accuse Trump Of Blasphemy

Republican leader Marjorie Taylor Greene also weighed in, stating, “It’s more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.”

Right-wing influencer Milo Yiannopoulos criticized the post as well, writing, “Oh hell no. We tolerated this kind of meme against our better judgment because he promised to save America and only when it was clear he didn’t actually think he was the Messiah.”

He added, “Why do I feel like Paula White did this to him, and to us? Pray for his soul. Pray for us all.”

On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus.

This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an… pic.twitter.com/mq27jxJEnt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 13, 2026

Trump Attacks Pope Leo XIV

Trump also attacked Pope Leo XIV, calling him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

In the post, Trump wrote, “He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.”

Trump also shifted focus to praise the pope’s brother, Louis, highlighting his support for the MAGA movement:

“He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

The US president further accused the pontiff of being soft on global security issues, claiming:

“Pope Leo thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

He also criticised Leo’s stance on US foreign policy, particularly referencing Venezuela, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s a terrible idea that America attacked Venezuela… a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States… and emptying their prisons… into our Country.”

Trump continued by defending his presidency, “I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

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