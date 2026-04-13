Donald Trump Threatens China With 50% Tariff if It Supplies Weapons To Iran Amid Escalating Global Trade And Middle East Conflict

US President Donald Trump has warned that China could face steep tariffs if it is found supplying weapons to Iran, while also pitching American oil as an alternative. The remarks come amid rising tensions following stalled talks and a planned US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in an interview, Trump said any such move by Beijing would invite “immediate” consequences, including a 50 percent tariff on goods entering the United States.

Tariff Threat Targets China Amid War Concerns

The warning follows intelligence reports suggesting China may be considering sending military equipment, including air defence systems, to Iran. Trump said he doubted Beijing would take that step but added that if it did, the response would be “a staggering” tariff.

.@POTUS on news reports that China is preparing to ship weapons to Iran: “I doubt they would do that… but if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering amount.” pic.twitter.com/NEiniyjPkW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026

The move marks a sharp escalation, linking trade action directly to military developments in an ongoing conflict. Earlier, Trump had said any country supplying arms to Iran would face blanket tariffs with no exemptions.

Oil Offer Alongside Warning

Even as he issued the threat, Trump urged China to turn to US energy supplies instead. He said the United States had surplus capacity and could sell oil at competitive rates, positioning it as an alternative to Iranian crude.

The pitch comes as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten global oil flows, with the route accounting for a major share of international energy shipments.

Talks Collapse, Blockade Ordered

The developments follow the collapse of high-level talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, which failed to produce an agreement after hours of negotiations.

Soon after, Trump ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the move has further raised tensions in the region and sparked concerns and its impact on global markets.

READ MORE: Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained