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Home > World News > Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained

Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed full control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned of severe consequences for any hostile action.

Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained (Via X)
Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 13, 2026 00:04:48 IST

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Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed full control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned of severe consequences for any hostile action. The statement came soon after Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the crucial waterway.

In a post on X, the Guards said all movement through the strait was under the watch of Iranian forces and cautioned that any “wrong move” by adversaries would result in them being caught in a “deadly vortex”.

Blockade Announcement Raises Stakes

The warning followed Trump’s declaration that the US Navy would immediately enforce a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil routes. The move came after talks between the two countries ended without a breakthrough.

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The strait remains a key global chokepoint, and any disruption has direct implications for international energy supply and prices.

Talks Collapse After Hours Of Negotiations

Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions failed after nearly 21 hours of discussions in Islamabad. The US delegation was led by Vice-President JD Vance, while Iran was represented by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The talks took place during a fragile ceasefire but were overshadowed by ongoing strikes involving Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Conflict Pushes Markets Into Turmoil

The conflict, now in its seventh week, began after joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran that killed top Iranian leaders, including former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with attacks on US-linked targets across the region.

The ongoing war has rattled global markets, with oil prices surging and investors reacting to the uncertainty around one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

ALSO READ: ‘I Could Take Out Iran In One Day’: Trump Issues Sharp Warning Of ‘Total Devastation’ After Islamabad Talks Collapse- What Happens Next?

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Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained

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Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained

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Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained
Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained
Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained
Why Iran Issued ‘Deadly Vortex’ Warning After Donald Trump Ordered US Naval Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz? Everything Explained

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