Watch: ‘Miracle After 5 Years’- Mother & Daughter Finally Reunite With Missing Son At Vaishno Devi, Emotional Video Leaves Internet In Tears

A tearjerker video of a mother-daughter duo finally reuniting with their son after 5 years at the holy Vaishno Devi Temple has left many online users crying. The video of the tearful reunion is going viral on social media as it captures a heartfelt moment that many are describing as nothing short of a miracle. The online clip shows the exact moment where years of sadness and longing are reduced to a single hug. The mother breaks down the second she lays eyes on her son. The daughter also starts crying as she tries to hug her brother. Because the moment is raw and spontaneous, there are no rehearsed words that describe the torrent of emotions at play. Shock, disbelief, delight, relief –viewsers have described the clip as “heartbreaking yet healing”, admitting they can’t hold back their tears.

How did the family find their son after 5 years?

The details of how the son went missing are still unclear, but what is clear is the faith and persistence that helped this family.

The family had been searching for 5 years, despite the uncertainty of whether or not the son would ever be found.

Sister Found Her Brother After 5 Years In The Court Of Vaishno Mata Ji 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/kVGKYylYlx — SURAJ (@SURAJ_624) April 13, 2026







It was during a visit to the holy Vaishno Devi Temple that the miracle happened. The temple is one of the most famous shrines in India, drawing millions of devotees each year.

It was during a pilgrimage for the sister that her faith helped her find her brother. What seemed like a hopeless search turned into a miracle in the holiest of places.

Why do people call it a ‘miracle’?

People, both online and in person, have dubbed it a miracle and it’s not hard to see why. Five years is a long time, long enough for hope to evaporate for many. But this family didn’t give up.

And the setting adds another layer of emotion. The Vaishno Devi Temple, situated in the Trikuta mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the most-visited pilgrimage sites in India. It is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi and is believed to be a place where prayers are answered.

For many, the reunion feels like a powerful reminder of faith meeting destiny. Comments pouring in from all over the internet call it “a proof that miracles do happen” and “a sign that love always finds its way back.”

How has the internet responded to the viral video?

The clip has sent waves of emotion streaming through the internet, with thousands of users sharing their own reflections on family, loss and hope. Many called it a “rare moment of pure humanity” in an otherwise chaotic digital world.

Some pointed out that such stories restore faith not just in religion but faith in human connections. Others added how the mother’s never-giving-up attitude, and the sister’s unshaken belief, made it all the more powerful.

The clip has also resonated with those who have experienced separation, making it not just a viral moment but a shared emotional experience.

What does this story remind us of love and faith?

At its heart, this story is about resilience. It’s about a mother who never gave up, a daughter who never stopped believing and a son who, against all odds, found his way home.

It’s a reminder, too, that life isn’t always linear. It can take years to heal, to reconnect and to close a chapter. But when it does, the moments can be larger than life.

In a world obsessed with breaking news and the next big thing, this reunion slows the world and allows us to focus on what’s important: family, love and hope.Because sometimes, life takes time. But when it does return, it returns with moments like this.

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