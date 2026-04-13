‘I Am Not Afraid Of…’ Why Are Trump And Pope Leo XIV At War Of Words? Head Of The Catholic Church Gives It Back To POTUS Amid Iran Conflict

TRUMP VS POPE LEO XIV: Pope Leo XIV on Monday underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction, stating that he has no desire to engage in a confrontation with the US administration. When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff remarked, “I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump.” He further asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony, adding, “Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration.”

Pope Leo XIV Rejects Political Confrontation With Trump

The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft. “I speak about the Gospel; I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing,” he said. Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he stated, “I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace and multilateral dialogue between states to seek the right solution to problems.”

Reiterating the Church’s stance, he noted, “The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel: blessed are the peacemakers. I do not see my role as that of a politician; I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world.”

Pope Leo XIV Distances Himself From Trump Clash

The Pope described his journey to Africa as “truly a blessing for me personally, but I believe also for the Church and for the world.” He noted the necessity of the mission, stating, “because we must always seek bridges to build peace and reconciliation.”

Highlighting the historical significance of the visit, Leo XIV spoke of St. Augustine, a native of modern-day Algeria, who he believes “serves as a vital bridge in interreligious dialogue and is deeply loved in his homeland, as we shall see.”

The Pope, who famously identified himself as “a son of St. Augustine” upon his election last May, is the first Pontiff to visit the saint’s homeland.

This ecclesiastical defence follows a series of escalating tensions triggered by a Truth Social post from the US President. Trump sharply criticised Pope Leo XIV over his stances on American foreign policy, specifically the Pontiff’s recent calls for dialogue regarding the conflict with Iran.

What did Trump say about Pope XIV?

In a lengthy and provocative post, the President claimed that without his presence in the White House, the Pope would never have been appointed. He further accused the Pontiff of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” alleging that the Vatican was soft on issues such as nuclear proliferation and US military actions in Venezuela.

Trump also drew personal comparisons, stating he preferred the Pope’s brother, Louis, for being “all MAGA,” while alleging that Leo XIV’s appointment was a tactical move by the Church to “deal with” his administration. He urged the Pontiff to “stop catering to the Radical Left” and focus on his religious duties rather than international politics.

Despite this significant escalation in rhetoric from Washington, the first American-born Pope remains focused on his 10-day tour, continuing to advocate for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations over military intervention.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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