Labour Unrest Deepens: What Triggered the Noida Worker Protests and How Haryana’s 35% Wage Increase Sparked Unrest, Everything Explained

Factory workers in Noida held violent protests on Monday over low wages. The situation became tense as workers took to the streets, linking their protests to the recent decision to increase wages in neighboring Haryana.

The protests became violent in Phase-2 and Sectors 60 and 62, as they fought with the police, threw stones, and set cars on fire and there are reports that a female worker was hit by police action, as per reports.

What Is Haryana’s Wage Revision?

On the Haryana government’s announcement of a 35% increase of wages of all workers across categories, violent protests have increased on the streets of Noida.

Many workers protesting in Noida allege the pay gap is unfair, especially when people in neighbouring Haryana are earning more. They also claim that the employers are not paying the minimum amount allotted for them, as per the minimum wage norms made by the central government, as per reports.

What Is The Wage Scenario Of Haryana?

Under the revised structure made by the Haryana Government, minimum wages for unskilled workers was raised from ₹11,274 to ₹15,220 per month. Semi-skilled workers saw an increase from ₹12,430.18 to ₹16,780.74 and skilled and highly skilled workers also received a 35% hike.

What Are The Demands Of The Protestors?

The primary demands include a significant pay raise that aligns with current labor laws and includes bonuses. The workers want their employers to provide them with more regular work hours which should include week offs and compensations for their overtime hours. The workers demand official salary slips, establishment of a grievance cell and the creation of a dedicated committee to prevent sexual harassment.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A vehicle torched during a protest by a large number of employees of a company over their demands for a salary increment, in Phase 2 of Noida. Heavy Police deployment made here to bring the situation under control. pic.twitter.com/a2athgYrTT — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026







What Are The Measures Delhi Took Amid Protests?

Delhi Police has been put on high alert amid protests in Noida, as reported by PTI.

The police placed several teams on all the main roads connecting Noida and Delhi. They are focusing on the major borders to make sure the protests do not move into the capital city.

“Delhi Police is fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?