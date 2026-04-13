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Home > India News > BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

Violent clash erupts in Noida amid Workers' Pay Hike protest.

BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: April 13, 2026 11:05:23 IST

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BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

On Monday, a protest by factory workers in Noida’s Phase 2 turned violent after they demanded a salary hike. According to the officials, protesters damaged several vehicles and set them on fire. Later, the district administration announced new rules to protect and support industrial workers.

The Police said that many employees gathered to demand higher pay, but the protest soon turned into a violent clash.


Police Deployed At The Place Of Violence

To help control the violence, many police officers have been sent to the area. They are trying to stop properties from being destroyed and keep everyone safe. During the protest, people broke several cars and damaged company buildings. One car was even set on fire.

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Noida DM Appeals For Peace

This happened one day after officials in Gautam Budh Nagar asked workers to stay calm and announced new ways to help them. The District Magistrate, Medha Rupam, told workers to keep working peacefully and not to listen to rumors. She explained that the government has been meeting with factory owners to make sure workers are treated fairly and their rights are protected.

(This is a developing story)

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BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

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BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

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BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?
BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?
BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?
BREAKING: Workers’ Protest in Noida Phase 2 Turns Violent: Vehicles Burnt, Traffic Hit, Authorities Issue Measures – What Triggered The Chaos?

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