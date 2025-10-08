Karwa Chauth 2025: Alia Bhatt Inspired Red Outfits to Steal The Spotlight This Festive Season
Karwa Chauth is all about celebrating love and devotion. Women embrace red to look graceful yet simple. Alia Bhatt embodies boldness, elegance, and timeless beauty in traditional Indian wear. Here are some of her best red looks you should definitely recreate this Karwa Chauth 2025.
Plain red saree look
A classic plain red saree that defines effortless elegance. She styled it with silver dangling earrings for a soft festive touch.
Red suit with golden floral embroidery
She is wearing a stunning red suit adorned with golden floral embroidery. It is perfect for puja rituals or a family dinner celebration.
Red Sharara Look
Alia is wearing a chic red sharara set that blends comfort with glam. The sleeveless style and big golden earrings add modern flair. This look is sophisticated yet simple.
Red Saree with a sweetheart neck blouse
She is wearing a red saree with a deep neckline blouse. Her hairstyle is sleek giving an elegant vibe to the whole look.
Deep red saree
This look gives timeless festive vibes with royal elegance. Pair with soft makeup and a statement bindi for a traditional finish.
Orange-Red Saree
An orange-toned red saree with subtle stripe patterns. Alia's joyful laughter completes this heartwarming festive look.
