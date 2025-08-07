LIVE TV
  • How Korean Foods Can Help You Achieve Glass Skin Naturally

How Korean Foods Can Help You Achieve Glass Skin Naturally

Koreans are not only famous for blockbuster K-dramas but also for their clear glass skin. That glowing skin of your favourite K-drama actors, who doesn’t want that? In this gallery, we’ll be skipping time-consuming skincare routines and offering the best foods that can give you glass skin naturally. 

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
1/7

Kimchi – Probiotic Powerhouse

You have seen Koreans eating Kimchi in K-dramas, do you know? How does Kimchi give them glass skin? Kimchi is a fermented cabbage dish, it’s not only delicious but also great for your gut and skin. They are packed with probiotics and help in fighting acne bacteria.

2/7

Seaweed – Skin Detoxifier

Seaweed is a staple in Korean cuisine, and it does wonders for your skin. It detoxifies your body as it’s rich in antioxidants, omega-3, and iodine. Seaweed helps in hydrating your skin and boosts collagen also.

3/7

Barley Tea (Boricha) – Hydration Hero

Koreans drink roasted barley daily, just like we drink chai daily. It is a natural detoxifier that flushes out toxins from your body and keeps your skin hydrated and soft.

4/7

Tofu – Protein for Radiance

Tofu is rich in plant-based protein with multiple benefits. It’s not only healthy for muscle gain but also for skin to stay firm and elastic.

5/7

Sweet Potatoes – Natural Glow Booster

Sweet potatoes are not new to us and definitely not to Koreans. They are part of their daily meals. Sweet potatoes help in digestion which gives clear skin and a natural glow.

6/7

Rice Water – Ancient Korean Skin Secret

Rice water is worth the hype, it is magic if you use it consistently and is a main reason behind Koreans' flawless skin. It helps to brighten your complexion and improve skin texture.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is meant for general information only. While Korean foods may support healthy skin, results can vary for everyone. Always listen to your body and talk to a doctor or skin expert before making any major diet changes.

