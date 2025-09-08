Kriti Sanon Hot Looks: Latest Saree, Dress & Trendy Outfits 2025
Kriti Sanon is the queen of elegance and power in Bollywood industry. She carries herself with pure confidence in every look. Whether it’s a beautiful saree or an elegant dress, she looks iconic all the time. Here is a list of her top 6 looks which will make you fall in love with this boss lady!
Red Bodycon dress
She is wearing a red bodycon that hugs her figure perfectly. The style is sleek and glamorous. It is perfect for a party event.
Red Backless Saree
She is wearing a stunning red saree with a daring backless design. This look is ideal for a reception or wedding event.
White Dress
Kriti is wearing a white off-shoulder dress with a stylish slit. Her hair and makeup enhance the look. She looks gorgeous and red carpet ready in this outfit.
Black Slit Dress
Kriti is wearing a black velvet long bodycon dress with a slit. It gives diva vibes! It is perfect for formal events or cocktail parties.
Purple Saree
She looks like a maharani in this divine saree look. Her heavy jhumkas give a royal finish. It is perfect for traditional ceremonies.
Black jumpsuit
Kriti is wearing a black shimmery jumpsuit which hugs her body beautifully. This style is chic and glamorous, perfect for high-profile evening gatherings.
