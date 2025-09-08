LIVE TV
  • Kriti Sanon Hot Looks: Latest Saree, Dress & Trendy Outfits 2025

Kriti Sanon Hot Looks: Latest Saree, Dress & Trendy Outfits 2025

Kriti Sanon is the queen of elegance and power in Bollywood industry. She carries herself with pure confidence in every look. Whether it’s a beautiful saree or an elegant dress, she looks iconic all the time. Here is a list of her top 6 looks which will make you fall in love with this boss lady!

Red Bodycon dress
Red Bodycon dress

She is wearing a red bodycon that hugs her figure perfectly. The style is sleek and glamorous. It is perfect for a party event.

Red Backless Saree
Red Backless Saree

She is wearing a stunning red saree with a daring backless design. This look is ideal for a reception or wedding event.

White Dress
White Dress

Kriti is wearing a white off-shoulder dress with a stylish slit. Her hair and makeup enhance the look. She looks gorgeous and red carpet ready in this outfit.

Black Slit Dress
Black Slit Dress

Kriti is wearing a black velvet long bodycon dress with a slit. It gives diva vibes! It is perfect for formal events or cocktail parties.

Purple Saree
Purple Saree

She looks like a maharani in this divine saree look. Her heavy jhumkas give a royal finish. It is perfect for traditional ceremonies.

Black jumpsuit
Black jumpsuit

Kriti is wearing a black shimmery jumpsuit which hugs her body beautifully. This style is chic and glamorous, perfect for high-profile evening gatherings.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

