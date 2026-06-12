7 Most Expensive Mangoes In The World That Cost Thousands of Dollars- #3 Will Shock You
Mangoes are one of the world’s favorite fruits, but some types are so rare and unique that they sell for mind-boggling prices. From auction-winning Japan luxury mangoes to India’s royal and heritage breeds, these wonders stand out for their unusual sweetness, limited supply and careful cultivation. Here’s a list of seven of the most expensive mangoes around the world that are worth much more than the usual summer fruit.
Miyazaki Mango (Japan)
Known as the "Egg of the Sun," Miyazaki mangoes are famous for their ruby-red skin, exceptional sweetness, and rarity. Premium pairs can sell for thousands of dollars at auction.
Taiyo no Tamago (Japan)
A premium grade of Miyazaki mango, Taiyo no Tamago undergoes strict quality checks. Its rich flavor, perfect appearance, and limited production make it highly valuable worldwide.
Noorjahan Mango (India)
Grown mainly in Madhya Pradesh, Noorjahan mangoes are renowned for their enormous size, sometimes weighing over three kilograms. Their rarity and unique flavor command premium prices.
Alphonso Mango (India)
Often called the king of mangoes, Alphonso is prized for its creamy texture, vibrant aroma, and rich sweetness. Export demand and limited seasonal availability increase prices.
Kohitur Mango (India)
Once reserved for royalty, Kohitur mangoes are among India's rarest varieties. Their delicate cultivation requirements, exquisite taste, and short shelf life make them extremely expensive.
Mahachanok Mango (Thailand)
This elegant Thai mango is admired for its elongated shape, floral aroma, and sweet flavor. Premium exports and limited production contribute to its high market value.
Carabao Mango (Philippines)
Recognized for exceptional sweetness and smooth texture, Carabao mangoes are highly sought after internationally. Top-quality export-grade fruits often fetch significantly higher prices than regular varieties.