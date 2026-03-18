Eid 2026 Mubarak: From Sheer Khurma to Biryani, 5 Regional Authentic Food Dishes You Must Try This Festive Season
EID 2026 Food Recipe Ideas: Eid is a festival of joy, gratitude and togetherness cel;ebrated by Muslims around the world after the holy month of Ramadan. The day is marked by special prayers, family gatherings and delicious festive meals prepared at home. From rich desserts like sheer khurma to hearty dishes like biryani and haleem, food plays a central role in Eid celebrations.
Eid 2026 Regional Authentic Dishes
Here are some regional authentic dishes traditionally enjoyed during Eid festivities.
Sheer Khurma (North India / South Asia)
A classic Eid dessert made with vermicelli cooked in milk, dates, sugar, and dry fruits like almonds and pistachios. It is traditionally served on Eid morning and symbolizes sweetness and celebration.
Hyderabadi Haleem (Hyderabad, Telangana)
A rich and slow-cooked stew made with wheat, lentils, and tender meat blended with spices. It is extremely popular during Ramadan and Eid celebrations in Hyderabad.
Mutton Biryani (Hyderabad / Lucknow / Kolkata)
A fragrant rice dish layered with marinated meat, saffron, and aromatic spices. It is one of the most common main courses prepared for Eid feasts across many regions of India.
Nalli Nihari (Delhi / Lucknow)
A slow-cooked Mughlai stew prepared with tender mutton shanks, marrow bones, and rich spices. Traditionally eaten with naan or roti, it is a hearty dish often served during Eid meals.
Phirni (North India / Kashmir)
A creamy rice pudding made with ground rice, milk, sugar, and cardamom, often garnished with pistachios or saffron. Served chilled in earthen bowls, it is a popular Eid dessert.