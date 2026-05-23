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  • Feeling Stressed? Try These 5-Minute Relaxation Techniques Today!

Feeling Stressed? Try These 5-Minute Relaxation Techniques Today!

Being stressed is very normal nowadays, especially considering the hectic lifestyle we lead today, with a lot of activities, work pressures, studying, and other personal commitments making us feel exhausted or anxious. In such situations, giving ourselves a little break and helping calm our minds would prove very beneficial. Luckily, there is no need for us to spend long hours meditating or paying for costly relaxation programs, as simple relaxation techniques can help us achieve relaxation in just five minutes. The following are some of the most effective relaxation techniques that can be carried out within five minutes and without much effort.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 23, 2026 15:32:12 IST
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Deep Breathing Exercise
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Deep Breathing Exercise

Deep breathing is one of the simplest exercises for calming the mind. Deep breathing helps in relaxation and concentration. Sitting comfortably with closed eyes, take a deep breath via the nose for four seconds, hold it for a few seconds, then exhale through the mouth. The whole process should be repeated five times. This will help you to decrease the level of stress, relax your muscles, and bring you peace of mind.

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Soft Music Listening
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Soft Music Listening

Music has the ability to make you instantly transform into a different mood and become more relaxed. Soft instrumental music, nature sounds, or even songs will definitely help you calm down. It is advisable to take some time off from work or studying and listen to soft music for a while. This helps your brain relax. Moreover, most people usually feel more relaxed and sleep better by listening to soft music.

Body stretching
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Body stretching

Stress may lead to physical tension, which results in fatigue. Simple stretching activities can aid in alleviating stiffness and boosting blood flow. Perform slow stretches for your arms, shoulders, neck, and legs for several minutes. Stretching promotes muscle relaxation and allows your body to feel light. This activity is recommended for individuals who have to sit for prolonged periods when studying or working on their computer systems.

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Gratitude Exercise
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Gratitude Exercise

Focusing on some positive things can instantly boost your mood. Practising gratitude will help you divert your attention from anything that causes stress or any negativity in your mind. For at least five minutes, concentrate on what you are grateful for – be it your loved ones, your health, good friends, or even trivial things that make you happy in life. There are individuals who prefer jotting down their thoughts in a journal.

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Mindful Consumption of Herbal Tea
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Mindful Consumption of Herbal Tea

A cup of herbal tea is very soothing to consume after an extremely busy day. Drinking teas such as chamomile tea, green tea, and peppermint tea aid in the relaxation of the body in a natural way. While consuming the tea, sit down and concentrate on its flavor, warmth, and fragrance. Do not use your phone or engage yourself in any other activity at that point.

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Simple relaxation tips like taking deep breaths, stretching, and meditation can help in lowering your stress levels, relaxing your mind, and making you more energetic to face your busy days.

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