Feeling Stressed? Try These 5-Minute Relaxation Techniques Today!

Being stressed is very normal nowadays, especially considering the hectic lifestyle we lead today, with a lot of activities, work pressures, studying, and other personal commitments making us feel exhausted or anxious. In such situations, giving ourselves a little break and helping calm our minds would prove very beneficial. Luckily, there is no need for us to spend long hours meditating or paying for costly relaxation programs, as simple relaxation techniques can help us achieve relaxation in just five minutes. The following are some of the most effective relaxation techniques that can be carried out within five minutes and without much effort.