Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Beautiful Maharashtra Celebration Pics, Traditions, Rituals & New Year Significance

Gudi Padwa 2026: Marathi New Year Celebrations: Gudi Padwa 2026 is being celebrated on 19 March 2026, marking the beginning of the Marathi New Year and the arrival of spring. It falls on the first day of Chaitra month (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada) in the Hindu calendar. The festival symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and fresh starts. It is widely celebrated across Maharashtra and Konkani communities with great enthusiasm.