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  • High-Protein Paneer Meals: 5 Quick and Healthy Recipes for Strength, Weight Management & Daily Fuel

High-Protein Paneer Meals: 5 Quick and Healthy Recipes for Strength, Weight Management & Daily Fuel

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) is a vegetarian powerhouse, offering roughly 18g to 20g of protein per 100g. If you are looking to build muscle or stay satiated without spending hours in the kitchen, these quick recipes are perfect for your meal prep. From zesty salads to savory stir-frys, these dishes prioritize high protein content with minimal fat and maximum flavor.

Published By: Published: April 18, 2026 00:26:46 IST
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Paneer & Chana Salad
1/5
High-Protein Paneer Meals: 5 Quick and Healthy Recipes for Strength, Weight Management & Daily Fuel

Paneer & Chana Salad

Toss 150g of raw paneer cubes with boiled chickpeas (chana), chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and a squeeze of lemon. The combination of dairy and legume protein provides a complete amino acid profile.

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Masala Paneer Bhurji
2/5

Masala Paneer Bhurji

Scramble 200g of crumbled paneer with sautéed onions, green chilies, and turmeric. This "vegetarian scrambled egg" alternative is incredibly fast and packs over 35g of protein in a single serving.

Grilled Paneer Tikka Skewers
3/5

Grilled Paneer Tikka Skewers

Marinate thick paneer slabs in Greek yogurt and ginger-garlic paste, then air-fry or grill. Using yogurt in the marinade adds an extra protein punch while keeping the cheese moist.

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Paneer & Spinach (Palak) Stir-Fry
4/5

Paneer & Spinach (Palak) Stir-Fry

Sauté paneer cubes with a large bunch of fresh spinach and garlic. Spinach provides iron and fiber, making this a nutrient-dense, low-carb meal that supports muscle recovery.

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Paneer Protein Wrap
5/5

Paneer Protein Wrap

Fill a whole-wheat tortilla with thinly sliced paneer, bell peppers, and a dollop of mint chutney. It’s an ideal "on-the-go" lunch that keeps your protein intake high throughout the workday.

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