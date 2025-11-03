LIVE TV
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
Malaika Arora Rumored Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Exposed: Has She Moved On From Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora is once again making headlines, this time for her rumored romance with the young diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. She is known for her glamor and fitness, while also being in the public eye for her relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about Malaika Arora’s rumored boyfriend, Harsh Mehta.

Malaika Arora Rumored Boyfriend
1/6

Malaika Arora Rumored Boyfriend

Malaika Arora sparked buzz at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai with a mystery man, leading to rumors about her love life after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora's Instagram
2/6

Malaika Arora's Instagram

Some Instagram accounts went on to claim that the man is Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond merchant. The comment sections on viral posts of Malaika were filled with curious questions like "Who is he?", "Is Malaika dating again?" and "New couple alert?".

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Relationship
3/6

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Relationship

Malaika was earlier in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official on social media and were often seen together at many events and holidays. But after several years of dating, the couple reportedly parted ways recently in 2024.

Malaika Arora Ex Husband Arbaaz khan
4/6

Malaika Arora Ex Husband Arbaaz khan

Before her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once one of Bollywood's most popular couples. They got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan.

Malaika Arora Manager
5/6

Malaika Arora Manager

Several redditors pointed out that the so-called mystery man is not a new boyfriend but Malaika's manager, who has often been seen coordinating her public appearances and events.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

