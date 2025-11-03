Malaika Arora Rumored Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Exposed: Has She Moved On From Arjun Kapoor?
Malaika Arora is once again making headlines, this time for her rumored romance with the young diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. She is known for her glamor and fitness, while also being in the public eye for her relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about Malaika Arora’s rumored boyfriend, Harsh Mehta.
Malaika Arora Rumored Boyfriend
Malaika Arora sparked buzz at the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai with a mystery man, leading to rumors about her love life after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.
Malaika Arora's Instagram
Some Instagram accounts went on to claim that the man is Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond merchant. The comment sections on viral posts of Malaika were filled with curious questions like "Who is he?", "Is Malaika dating again?" and "New couple alert?".
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Relationship
Malaika was earlier in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two made their relationship official on social media and were often seen together at many events and holidays. But after several years of dating, the couple reportedly parted ways recently in 2024.
Malaika Arora Ex Husband Arbaaz khan
Before her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were once one of Bollywood's most popular couples. They got married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan.
Malaika Arora Manager
Several redditors pointed out that the so-called mystery man is not a new boyfriend but Malaika's manager, who has often been seen coordinating her public appearances and events.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.