Mardaani 3: OTT Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot Twist, Box Office Collection- Everything About Rani Mukerji’s Action Thriller
Mardaani 3 brings back Rani Mukerji as the fierce and fearless DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy in what is being touted as the darkest chapter of the franchise so far. Packed with gritty action, intense drama, and a hard-hitting social message, the film continues the legacy of the Mardaani series, known for its powerful storytelling and strong female lead. Here’s everything you need to know about Mardaani 3 release date, release platform, cast, story, plot, and box office collection.
Mardaani 3: OTT Release Date
Fans who are waiting for its OTT debut, Mardaani 3 is scheduled to premiere on 27 March 2026, about eight weeks after its theatrical run.
Mardaani 3: Cast
Mardaani 3 cast includes Rani Mukerji in the lead role alongside Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mikhail Yawalkar.
Mardaani 3: Story
Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise’s tradition of socially driven crime thrillers, delivering a dark and hard-hitting narrative. The story revolves around a chilling series of young girls going missing, with as many as 93 disappearing within just three months under suspicious and unexplained circumstances.
Mardaani 3: Box Office Collection
Mardaani 3, which tackles the issue of girl child trafficking in India, has struggled to draw audiences to theaters. The film opened with a modest first-day collection of Rs 4 crore. As per Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 earned Rs 2.5 crore on Day 5, taking its total box office collection to Rs 22.25 crore so far.