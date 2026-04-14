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Home > World News > Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar

Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has set up a naval wing and claims maritime operation in Gwadar.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has set up a naval wing and claims maritime operation in Gwadar. Photo: AI Generated
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has set up a naval wing and claims maritime operation in Gwadar. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 14, 2026 13:48:59 IST

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Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced on Monday, April 13, that it has created a new military branch specifically for sea-based operations in the Jiwani region of Gwadar, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a comprehensive statement, the group said it had created the “Hammal Maritime Defence Force (HMDF)” as its official naval division, calling it the start of what it described as a “national navy” aimed at safeguarding Baloch maritime territory. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the unit conducted its first operation at around 10:00 AM at a site referred to as “Mil Tiyab” in the Jiwani area, where its fighters allegedly targeted a patrolling vessel of what he termed the “occupying Pakistani Navy,” according to TBP.


The group claimed that all three personnel onboard were killed, identifying them as Naik Afzal, Sepoy Jameel, and Sepoy Umar. It further stated that its fighters “successfully returned to their secure hideouts” following the operation. “After carrying out operations on land, this move into maritime boundaries represents a significant and strategic shift in the BLA’s military approach,” the statement said.

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It further noted that the establishment of HMDF signals the beginning of a new phase in its campaign, asserting that “the Baloch national independence movement has now reached a stage where its maritime zones will also become an unavoidable graveyard for the enemy.” The group added that the new naval force would remain prepared to “halt the maritime exploitation of Baloch resources, disrupt the enemy’s naval activities, and protect the occupied coastline.”


The BLA’s media wing, Hakkal, also released a video lasting two minutes and 32 seconds, reportedly showing the attack. The footage depicts four masked fighters moving toward the sea before boarding a speedboat, according to TBP.


In the video, the fighters can be heard saying, “As long as even one son of the Baloch exists on this land, we will not allow you to stay on this sea or this land.” They further add, “We are ready today, we were ready yesterday, and we will continue to be ready in the future, you will be targeted everywhere,” as cited in the TBP report. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Don’t Interfere’: China Issues Strong Warning To The US Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade, Says It Has Trade And Energy Agreements With Iran

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Tags: Baloch liberation armyfirst maritime operationGwadar

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Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar

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Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar
Pakistan On Boil: Baloch Liberation Army Claims First Maritime Strike, Announces Naval Wing Formation In Gwadar
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