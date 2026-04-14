Monsoon 2026 Big Forecast: On-Time, Early or Delayed? What Experts Say

When Will Monsoon 2026 Hit in India?
As per the latest data given by experts, monsoon 2026 is expected to hit from southwest region of India (Kerala) starting from 1st to 10th June, 2026 (Tentative).
Several Weather Warnings Are Given by IMD before Monsoon 2026:
📍 Arunachal Pradesh – 14, 18 & 19 April
📍 Assam & Meghalaya – 17 to 19 April
IMD Weather Alert 🌧️⛈️
Isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over:
📍 Sikkim – 14 April
📍 Arunachal Pradesh – 14, 18 & 19 April
📍 Assam & Meghalaya – 17 to 19 April
Residents are advised to stay alert and follow updates from official sources. Stay… pic.twitter.com/GlEfmUhWaF
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 13, 2026
Will it Rain More Than Normal or Less Than Normal this Year (2026)?
Will the Monsoon Come Late in 2026?
Is Monsoon Really Weak In India This Year (2026) ?
Can Any Weather Condition Rescue the Monsoon 2026?
What Will Be The Blowback For Agriculture During This Monsoon 2026 ?
How It Is Going To Affect the Growth and Inflation In India this Year ?
What About India’s International Trade Position?
Can We Expect A Rise On Food Items In Near Future?
If the rainfall is below normal, then we should anticipate the food prices to increase. The smaller yield can make the shortage and that shortage can make the food price increase. Price increase directly affect the households especially in the rural and poor area. The price of the staple food takes very much to play in the inflation scenario.
What is the market view on above?
Economists and the weather experts are watching carefully. The current forecast is the below normal rainfall but it may be updated in the coming months. The India Meteorological Department is likely to update by the end of May. After that it would be easy for us to tell.
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