Monsoon 2026 Big Forecast: On-Time, Early or Delayed? What Experts Say

India may experience below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026 for the first time in 3 years, creating new worries over agriculture, inflation and growth Government officials have said that the monsoon is likely to be about 92% of the long-period average (LPA), well below the long-period average range. The monsoon is vital to India’s economy, providing almost 70% of the rainfall to agriculture and water resources. A weaker monsoon could further destabilise the country’s economy, at a time of global uncertainty and the pressure of inflation, and could affect the livelihood of millions who depend on agriculture. The Monsoon in India India’s southwest monsoon makes its way from Kerala, the southern state. The monsoon typically arrives on June 1 and marks the beginning of the four-month rainy season across India, but according to IMD. This south-to-north progression originated in Kerala and moves up along the coast and into the interior of central and northern India. The timing of this arrival is critical for farmers as they plant their crops. The monsoon typically departs by mid-September. Any delay or disruption in the arrival over Kerala has implications for the monsoon across India. As a significant share of India relies on this seasonality for water and agricultural production, the strength and timing is critical in determining the nation’s output and economic health.

When Will Monsoon 2026 Hit in India?

As per the latest data given by experts, monsoon 2026 is expected to hit from southwest region of India (Kerala) starting from 1st to 10th June, 2026 (Tentative).

Several Weather Warnings Are Given by IMD before Monsoon 2026:

Heavy Rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in North East India in coming days:

📍 Sikkim – 14 April

📍 Arunachal Pradesh – 14, 18 & 19 April

📍 Assam & Meghalaya – 17 to 19 April

Will it Rain More Than Normal or Less Than Normal this Year (2026)?

The new forecast indicates that India will probably get less than average rainfall in 2026. The predicted rainfall at 92% of the long-period average is below the normal levels of 96-104% set by the India Meteorological Department. The country will receive a good amount of rain but it may not be enough in some parts, especially where the monsoon is a crucial part of agricultural planning. Even distribution is needed so there will be enough in some areas and not in others. This can directly impact crop yields and water availability in different states.

Will the Monsoon Come Late in 2026?

The monsoon is expected to arrive as per history and is expected to arrive over Kerala on 1st June and spread till mid-September. However, climatologists are concerned that changing climate pattern will affect the spread of the monsoon. Although it is not certain that the monsoon will come late, the change in global weather pattern may affect how fast it will spread over the country. Any delay in the onset or uneven progress of the monsoon can disrupt sowing of crops for farmers, especially in rainfed areas.

Is Monsoon Really Weak In India This Year (2026) ?

The main reason for the weak monsoon prediction is the possibility of El Nino conditions developing later in the season. While there are currently weak La Nina-like conditions moving towards neutral, experts are predicting that El Nino conditions may develop after June. El Nino often leads to warmer Pacific ocean temperatures, which in turn can cause India and Southeast Asia to experience drier than normal weather. Many El Nino years have seen less rainfall in India, and in some cases have even led to drought-like conditions. So, this coming season is especially delicate.

Can Any Weather Condition Rescue the Monsoon 2026?

Nevertheless, there is some optimism in the possibility of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) developing in the latter half of the monsoon season. A positive IOD is when the western part of the Indian Ocean becomes warmer than the eastern part, which can lead to more rainfall in India. Experts are saying that the potential formation of a positive IOD in the second half of the monsoon season could help counterbalance the negative effect of El Nino. This would mean that, while the early season may have less rain, there could be better rainfall later on, and help to mitigate the damage.

What Will Be The Blowback For Agriculture During This Monsoon 2026 ? India’s below-normal monsoon can have a serious impact on its agriculture. As a significant portion of its farmland is rain-fed, the country may be restricted in its output, especially of major crops like rice, sugarcane and pulses. Consequently, the lower production may result in higher food prices and a drop in farmers’ income. It can even result in restrictions on exports by the authorities in an attempt to keep the domestic fruits and vegetables on their plate. It can have a domino effect on domestic markets as well as global trade. How It Is Going To Affect the Growth and Inflation In India this Year ? A bad monsoon can result in higher inflation as it makes food prices climb. Economists say that inflation may increase more than anticipated if the crop output drops. The country is also facing external pressures like war and supply chain disruptions. This could result in consumer spending and dampen the economic growth. Although the government anticipates GDP growth of 6.8% to 7.2% in the current fiscal year, it is facing downside risks from the weak monsoon. What About India’s International Trade Position? India is a global player as it is one of the largest exporters of rice and onions and a major producer of sugar. However, a weak monsoon will hamper production and exports. India may also have to import more edible oils as production may not be sufficient to match the demand. The country is already heavily dependent on imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina and Brazil and this dependence may grow even more. Can We Expect A Rise On Food Items In Near Future? If the rainfall is below normal, then we should anticipate the food prices to increase. The smaller yield can make the shortage and that shortage can make the food price increase. Price increase directly affect the households especially in the rural and poor area. The price of the staple food takes very much to play in the inflation scenario. What is the market view on above? Economists and the weather experts are watching carefully. The current forecast is the below normal rainfall but it may be updated in the coming months. The India Meteorological Department is likely to update by the end of May. After that it would be easy for us to tell.