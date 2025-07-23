Mark Your Calendars: Upcoming Festivals That Unite India In Joy, In Pics
India is the land of festivals, with celebrations almost all year around, a true testament to India’s religious diversity. While many festivals that could bring together values of faith, passion, and joy are fast approaching in the latter half of 2025, all religions take center stage during these most deeply held beliefs, to share joy and positivity. Let’s take a glance at the dates of these significant upcoming festivals, so you don’t miss out on preparing for your celebrations and joy.
Raksha Bandhan, 9 August 2025 (Saturday)
Commemorates the sibling bond of brother and sister, as sisters bind with a protective rakhi and brothers promise lifelong support. A highly sentimental tradition celebrated on Shravana Purnima, with rituals, sweets, and family get-togethers that reaffirm sibling love and promises.
Janmashtami, 16 August 2025 (Saturday)
Janmashtami Commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as an ultimate deity by Hindus. Observed with fasts, night vigils, devotional songs, Dahi Handi ceremonies, and pompous temple rituals throughout India.
Radhashtami, 31 August 2025 (Sunday)
Marks the birthday of Radha, the divine consort of Lord Krishna. Celebrated with devotional singing, processions, and bathing ritual of Radha Krishna deities- most nostalgic in Vrindavan and in the Braj region
Onam, 5 September 2025 (Friday)
Kerala's harvest festival celebrates the harvest period and the homecoming of King Mahabali. The festival is famous for its celebration of numerous aspects, including beautiful pookalam or flower carpet, exciting and exhilarating boat racing, and a lavish multi-course sadya feast featuring a maximum of 26 authentic dishes. Even though Thiruvonam (September 5) is the most significant day, the whole festival is celebrated for ten days, starting from Atham on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
Ganesh Chaturthi, 27 August 2025 (Wednesday)
Commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the obstacle remover. Homes and public pandals throughout India welcome clay statues of Ganesha with worship and hymns, rituals and communal immersion ceremonies that conclude on the 10th day
Durga Pooja And Navratri, 22 September, 2025 (Monday) -2 October, 2025 (Thursday)
Nine-night celebration of Goddess Durga in her nine manifestations. Followers perform fasting, puja, Garba and Dandiya dances, it ends on Durga Ashtami and the triumph of good over evil during Dussehra
Dussehra, 2 October 2025 (Thursday)
Marking the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Commemorated with dramatic Ramlila enactments, effigy burnings, processions, and ceremonies indicating good over evil.
Diwali, 20 October 2025 (Monday)
The Festival of Lights that marks the return of Lord Rama and the victory of light over evil. Houses glow with diyas, rangolis, blessings to Goddess Lakshmi, fireworks, and celebratory feasts for five days comprising Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, and Govardhan Puja.
Christmas, 25 December 2025 (Thursday)
A universally renowned festival marking the birth of Jesus Christ, religiously followed in India. Christmas is observed with church services, lighting, decorations, and social gatherings in states like Goa, Kerala, and in Indian cities.