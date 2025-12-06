Meet India’s Top 10 Most Handsome YouTubers In 2025
Most Handsome Indian YouTubers: From CarryMinati to Fukra Insaan, this list celebrates the most loved and indeed the most handsome YouTubers of 2025. These popular creators are admired not just for their entertaining content but also for their personality, visual appeal, and massive fan following across platforms, including Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and various brand endorsements.
Ashish Chanchlani
Ashish Chanchlani launched his YouTube channel, "Ashish Chanchlani Vines," in 2014. Initially sharing videos across various social media platforms, he eventually dedicated himself entirely to his channel.
Ajey Nagar Aka CarryMinati
Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is an Indian YouTuber, streamer and rapper. He is known for his roasting videos, comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel CarryMinati.
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal is an Indian motovlogger and social media influencer. In 2023, he participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss season 17,' which aired on Colors.
Ujjwal Chaurasia Aka Techno Gamerz
Ujjwal Chaurasia is a popular Indian YouTuber who makes gaming videos under the name Techno Gamerz. He also sings, travels, and has won several awards and recognition for his work.
Mahesh Keshwala
Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh, is an Indian YouTuber and social media personality. He is mainly renowned for his Thug Life videos and short clips on celebs, Politicians, and cricketers, which he posts on his YouTube account “Thugesh.“
Mridul Tiwari
Mridul Tiwari has more than 30 lakh followers on Instagram as of March 2025. His YouTube channel gained 1 lakh subscribers by September 2019. By March 2020, his channel had 10 lakh subscribers.
Elvish Yadav
Siddharth "Elvish" Raosahab Yadav is an Indian YouTuber and singer. He emerged as the winner of the reality digital series Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Sourav Joshi
Sourav Joshi is an Indian YouTuber who is known for his sketching and daily vlogs on his channel 'Sourav Joshi Vlogs.' He established the channel 'Sourav Joshi Arts' when he was in class 12. On the channel, he posted videos of his sketch-making.
Fukra Insaan
Fukra Insaan is one of the most popular and best YouTubers in India. His real name is Abhishek Malhan. He is famous as an Indian YouTuber, Bigg Boss OTT-2 contestant, singer, and businessman.
Nischay Malhan Aka Triggered insaan
Nischay Malhan is an Indian YouTuber and gamer. He is known for his reaction videos, roast videos, and game-streaming videos, which he posts on his various YouTube channels. He created his first YouTube channel, 'Nischay Malhan,' in 2012, where he uploads videos related to computer programming concepts that he learned in his college days.
