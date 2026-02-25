Nana Patekar Latest News: Controversies, Viral Moments & New Projects | Trending Bollywood Updates
Nana Patekar is back in headlines after multiple controversies and viral moments grabbed public attention. A recent industry claim has sparked fresh debate, putting the veteran actor in the spotlight again. His public appearance drama and reactions have gone viral, dividing fans online. At the same time, his new projects and public initiatives are gaining attention. Here’s why Nana Patekar is trending right now.
Nana Patekar: Actress Neesha Singh claimed he "hated" her
Actress Neesha Singh recently claimed Nana Patekar “hated” her during their time in the film industry. She said industry conflicts contributed to her stepping away from cinema.
Nana Patekar: ‘O Romeo’ trailer launch controversy
Nana Patekar walked out of the O Romeo trailer launch after waiting nearly an hour due to delays. Director Vishal Bhardwaj reportedly reacted strongly, and the incident went viral.
Nana Patekar: Cyber awareness film with UP Police
He appeared in a short film titled Scam Files to raise awareness about cyber fraud. The initiative aimed to educate citizens on digital scams and safety.
Nana Patekar: Emotional tribute to Ajit Pawar
Nana Patekar became emotional while remembering his long friendship with the late leader Ajit Pawar. He described him as being like a younger brother.
Nana Patekar: Recent Work
He appears in the 2026 action thriller O' Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Disclaimer
This article is based on recent media reports and publicly available information. Statements and claims mentioned are attributed to their respective sources and individuals. Developments may evolve over time, and readers are advised to follow official statements or verified updates for complete accuracy.