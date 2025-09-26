Navratri 2025 Day 5: Nika Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Slay in Garba Outfits
Ambani family once again brought festive glamour to Navratri with a grand Garba celebration. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta stole the spotlight in the recent Navratri Garba event. Their traditional looks you can copy to bring royalty in this Navratri.
Ambani Garba Outfit
Take a look at the Ambani’s Garba outfits that you can copy for your next Navratri 2025 Garba Nights.
Nita Ambani Garba Outfit
Nita Ambani stuns in a Banarasi lehenga with zari, resham, and sequin work. She paired it with an elbow-length sleeves choli with embroidery work.
Isha Ambani Garba Outfit
Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in a deep blue lehenga with heavy pink embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse and a pink dupatta with mirror work.
Radhika Merchant Garba Outfit
Radhika Merchant looks glamorous in a beige lehenga with a geometrical multicoloured design. She paired it with a matching elbow-length sleeves choli with a multicoloured dupatta.
Shloka Mehta Garba Outfit
Shloka Mehta spread royalty in a multicoloured lehenga with gold flora and fauna design. She paired it with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline.
Nita Ambani in Garba Night Outfit
Nita Ambani looks stunning in a white lehenga with a floral print on it. She paired it with a baby pink and light green blouse.
Radhika Merchant Garba Night Outfit
Radhika Merchant looks festive ready in a purple bandhani saree with silver work and gold border design. She paired it with a silver and gold blouse designed
Isha Ambani in Garba Night Outfit
Isha Ambani turns heads in a multicoloured lehenga with a big heart design. She paired it with a brown and black blouse.
Disclamier
This photo gallery covers festive fashion highlights of celebrities for entertainment and style inspiration purposes only. All images and references belong to their respective sources. No intention to offend sentiments or infringe on rights.