  • Navratri 2025 Day 5: Nika Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Slay in Garba Outfits

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Nika Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Slay in Garba Outfits

Ambani family once again brought festive glamour to Navratri with a grand Garba celebration. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta stole the spotlight in the recent Navratri Garba event. Their traditional looks you can copy to bring royalty in this Navratri. 

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 12:43 AM IST
Ambani Garba Outfit
1/9

Ambani Garba Outfit

Take a look at the Ambani’s Garba outfits that you can copy for your next Navratri 2025 Garba Nights.

Nita Ambani Garba Outfit
2/9

Nita Ambani Garba Outfit

Nita Ambani stuns in a Banarasi lehenga with zari, resham, and sequin work. She paired it with an elbow-length sleeves choli with embroidery work.

Isha Ambani Garba Outfit
3/9

Isha Ambani Garba Outfit

Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in a deep blue lehenga with heavy pink embroidery. She paired it with a matching blouse and a pink dupatta with mirror work.

Radhika Merchant Garba Outfit
4/9

Radhika Merchant Garba Outfit

Radhika Merchant looks glamorous in a beige lehenga with a geometrical multicoloured design. She paired it with a matching elbow-length sleeves choli with a multicoloured dupatta.

Shloka Mehta Garba Outfit
5/9

Shloka Mehta Garba Outfit

Shloka Mehta spread royalty in a multicoloured lehenga with gold flora and fauna design. She paired it with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Nita Ambani in Garba Night Outfit
6/9

Nita Ambani in Garba Night Outfit

Nita Ambani looks stunning in a white lehenga with a floral print on it. She paired it with a baby pink and light green blouse.

Radhika Merchant Garba Night Outfit
7/9

Radhika Merchant Garba Night Outfit

Radhika Merchant looks festive ready in a purple bandhani saree with silver work and gold border design. She paired it with a silver and gold blouse designed

Isha Ambani in Garba Night Outfit
8/9

Isha Ambani in Garba Night Outfit

Isha Ambani turns heads in a multicoloured lehenga with a big heart design. She paired it with a brown and black blouse.

Disclamier
9/9

Disclamier

This photo gallery covers festive fashion highlights of celebrities for entertainment and style inspiration purposes only. All images and references belong to their respective sources. No intention to offend sentiments or infringe on rights.

