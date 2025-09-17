LIVE TV
  Netflix Day 2 Recommendations: Top 6 Comedy Movies in Hindi To Watch in 2025

Netflix Day 2 Recommendations: Top 6 Comedy Movies in Hindi To Watch in 2025

Looking for the best comedy movies to binge watch on Netflix in Hindi? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! These movies are a mix of animated adventures and lighthearted fun, perfect to watch for a family night or even for watching alone. Here is a list of the Top 6 comedy hits you should definitely add to your watchlist:

September 17, 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Looop Lapeta
1/7

Looop Lapeta

It is a fast paced remake of the film Run Lola Run with a desi twist. Taapsee Pannu is stuck in time loops, but she still leads the film with a strong energy.

Monica, O My Darling
2/7

Monica, O My Darling

It is a dark comedy featuring Rajkummar Rap and Radhika Apte. It is a mix of suspense, witty humour and retro vibes.

Inspector Zinde
3/7

Inspector Zinde

It is a crime-comedy thriller with star actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh playing sharp roles. It is a mix of tension and humor with a cat and mouse chase storyline.

Murder Mystery
4/7

Murder Mystery

It is about a couple's vacation that turns into a chaotic murder case. It has many fun twists which keep it entertaining and light. Its Hindi dubbed version is available on Netflix.

Enola Holmes
5/7

Enola Holmes

It is a mix of comedy and adventure, with Millie Bobby Brown shining as Sherlock Holmes' witty sister. It is also dubbed in Hindi.

The Sea Beast
6/7

The Sea Beast

It is an animated adventure movie full of heart and humor. It is a great balance of emotional depth, action and comedy.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

