Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 7 Mouni Roy’s Hot Ethnic Looks Inspiration
Raksha Bandhan is almost here, and honestly, still no clue what to wear? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with Mouni Roy’s stunning ethnic outfits to slay perfectly. From fancy sarees to flowy lehengas, they give luxurious yet elegant vibes. Here are Mouni Roy’s top 7 festive style inspirations in which you will look fab.
Elegant in White Lehenga
Mouni Roy looks hot and sizzling in a white studded lehenga, she paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neckline blouse. Her contrasting green choker with golden mang tikka complements her outfit perfectly.
Boho Vibes in Saree
Mouni Roy is giving boho vibes in a white-patterned saree with a broad border. She paired it with a boho style multi coloured blouse, and golden big studded choker and big statement earrings. Her ensemble complements her waistline perfectly.
White Floral Print Lehenga
Mouni Roy looks elegant yet simple in a white lehenga with a big floral print. She paired it with a double-straps V-neck blouse, which gives more attention to her collarbones. For jewellery, she opts for big green emeralds with golden detailing choker with matching mang tikka.
Luxurious in Silver Slit Saree
Mouni Roy looks modern and hot in a grey shimmery saree with a front slit. She paired it with a black small-bead detailing blouse, which gives a short jacket effect. Her sleek waistline and those curves are worth proving she is a fitness queen and fashion nova. Her ensemble is perfectly ending with big chunky black mirror earrings.
Structured Grey Saree
Mouni Roy stuns in a shimmery grey saree with a deep neck studded blouse. She paired it with minimal jewellery, making it perfect for those who don’t want to go heavy.
Classy in Bronze Saree
Mouni Roy looks classy in a double-toned brown satin saree with a golden border, making it best for any festive occasion. She paired it with deep-neckline blouse, which complements her hot waistline more than ever. Her ensemble is completed with big traditional statement earrings, best for that soft and dreamy touch.
Black never Goes Wrong
Mouni Roy looks sizzling in a body-hugging black saree with a golden border. She looks hot yet simple in this look. She paired it with a plain black backless blouse. She completed her look with minimal diamond rings and a black bindi, perfect for Gen Z’s Raksha Bandhan Inspiration.
