Republic Day 2026: From Border 2 to Ikkis Top 6 Patriotic Films to Watch on January 26 on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video
As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, it’s the perfect time to revisit films that capture the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice and national pride. From powerful war dramas to inspiring stories rooted in courage and resilience, Indian cinema has long reflected the country’s love for the nation.
Republic Day 2026 Movies
Here’s a curated list of the top six patriotic films, from Border 2 to Ikkis, that you can stream on platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to mark the occasion.
Border 2
A sequel to the iconic war classic Border, Border 2 revisits the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers guarding the nation’s frontiers. Packed with intense battle sequences and emotional moments, the film pays tribute to the unwavering spirit of the armed forces.
Ikkis
Inspired by the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis tells the story of extraordinary bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film captures the valour of a young soldier whose courage left an indelible mark on Indian military history.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army, Uri is a high-octane military action drama that celebrates strategic precision and national resolve. The film became a cultural phenomenon with its powerful dialogues and patriotic fervour.
Shershaah
Shershaah chronicles the inspiring life of Captain Vikram Batra, whose heroism during the Kargil War made him a national icon. Blending battlefield bravery with heartfelt emotions, the film highlights the personal sacrifices behind extraordinary courage.
Raazi
Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, Raazi follows the story of a young Indian woman who becomes an undercover spy in Pakistan. The film offers a gripping, emotionally layered take on patriotism, duty and personal sacrifice.
Kesari
Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari depicts the unmatched bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army who stood their ground against overwhelming odds. The film is a stirring tribute to courage, honour and unbreakable resolve.