Sanju Samson’s Kerala House: Inside His ₹6 Crore Bungalow, Luxury Lifestyle, Properties, Cars, and Net Worth
Sanju Samson owns a ₹6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, blending traditional architecture with modern luxury. The spacious home offers elegant interiors, a private sanctuary for Samson and his family, and reflects his lavish lifestyle. He also owns properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with luxury cars, brand endorsements, and an estimated net worth of ₹78–86 crore.
Sanju Samson’s Luxurious Bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram
Sanju Samson has an exquisite bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, which is worth around 6 crore INR.
Blend of Traditional Kerala Architecture and Modern Luxury
The house fits in with an interesting mix of traditional Kerala architecture style with a more modern concept of luxury.
Elegant Interiors and Spacious Living Spaces
Spacious rooms and clean interiors all define the house itself; it was very thoughtfully appointed.
A Private Sanctuary for Sanju Samson and Family
Away from cricket, the bungalow is a private sanctuary for the Indian star batter and his family.
Other Properties Owned by Sanju Samson Across India
Samson also has real estate investments in other prominent Indian metropolitan cities-Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Sanju Samson’s Lavish Lifestyle, Cars, and Net Worth
His luxurious lifestyle was reflected in his ownership of luxurious cars, endorsements, and a growing net worth of approximately 78-86 crore INR.