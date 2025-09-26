Sanju Samson’s Kerala House: Inside His ₹6 Crore Bungalow, Luxury Lifestyle, Properties, Cars, and Net Worth

Sanju Samson owns a ₹6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, blending traditional architecture with modern luxury. The spacious home offers elegant interiors, a private sanctuary for Samson and his family, and reflects his lavish lifestyle. He also owns properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with luxury cars, brand endorsements, and an estimated net worth of ₹78–86 crore.