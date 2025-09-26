LIVE TV
  Sanju Samson's Kerala House: Inside His ₹6 Crore Bungalow, Luxury Lifestyle, Properties, Cars, and Net Worth

Sanju Samson’s Kerala House: Inside His ₹6 Crore Bungalow, Luxury Lifestyle, Properties, Cars, and Net Worth

Sanju Samson owns a ₹6 crore bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, blending traditional architecture with modern luxury. The spacious home offers elegant interiors, a private sanctuary for Samson and his family, and reflects his lavish lifestyle. He also owns properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with luxury cars, brand endorsements, and an estimated net worth of ₹78–86 crore.

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Sanju Samson’s Luxurious Bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram
1/6

Sanju Samson’s Luxurious Bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram

Sanju Samson has an exquisite bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, which is worth around 6 crore INR.

Blend of Traditional Kerala Architecture and Modern Luxury
2/6

Blend of Traditional Kerala Architecture and Modern Luxury

The house fits in with an interesting mix of traditional Kerala architecture style with a more modern concept of luxury.

Elegant Interiors and Spacious Living SpacesElegant Interiors and Spacious Living Spaces
3/6

Elegant Interiors and Spacious Living Spaces

Spacious rooms and clean interiors all define the house itself; it was very thoughtfully appointed.

A Private Sanctuary for Sanju Samson and Family
4/6

A Private Sanctuary for Sanju Samson and Family

Away from cricket, the bungalow is a private sanctuary for the Indian star batter and his family.

Other Properties Owned by Sanju Samson Across India
5/6

Other Properties Owned by Sanju Samson Across India

Samson also has real estate investments in other prominent Indian metropolitan cities-Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson’s Lavish Lifestyle, Cars, and Net Worth
6/6

Sanju Samson’s Lavish Lifestyle, Cars, and Net Worth

His luxurious lifestyle was reflected in his ownership of luxurious cars, endorsements, and a growing net worth of approximately 78-86 crore INR.

